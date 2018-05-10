Ram hopefuls hit the gridiron as Langley hosts spring camp

One hundred junior football players participated in the Langley Rams spring camp

The first phase of assembling the Langley Rams took place over the weekend as the junior football club held its spring football camp at McLeod Athletic Park.

The Rams are prepping for their first season under head coach Matt (Snoop) Blokker, who was hired in October. Blokker is the winningest coach in the history of the BC Football Conference.

Langley opens the 2018 season — the Rams 70th — on Aug. 4 as they host the Westshore Rebels at 4 p.m.

The team also has home games Aug. 25, Sept. 15, Sept. 29 and Oct. 6.

CFL all-star and B.C. Lions standout receiver Manny Arceneaux will headline the Langley Rams Blue & White fundraising dinner next week.

“It is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Rams president Dana Matheson.

The money raised goes towards the team’s operating costs as well as helping the team assist the players reach their educational goals.

The event is being held at Redwoods Golf Course on May 17 with doors opening at 5 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m.

There will also be a silent and live auction and tickets are $75. Tickets can be ordered online or by emailing bthomas@langleyrams.com.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Sizzling second round 68 helps Baek rally for victory

Just Posted

Woman shaken ‘like a rag doll’ in devastating dog attack in Aldergrove

It took 85 staples to close the massive bite wounds on her leg

Langley school milestone: Life after mullets and math class

Some Aldergrove high school grads are back teaching at ACSS which celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Female passenger dies after van hits tree in Abbotsford

Collision occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Bradner Road

Langley donors putting the ‘right tools’ in the hands of care providers

Langley hospital received a major infusion of cash for equipment needed in all areas of care.

Langley has fun giving at hospital gala

The fun components of this year’s Denim & Diamonds gala brought in more than $230,000 Saturday.

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

WestJet flights could be interrupted as pilots vote in favour of strike action

Unionized pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of striking

Highway 8 remains closed in Merritt

Water has rushed over the 10-mile bridge near Merritt closing the road.

Transit options exist but gaps remain for seniors with cognitive, mobility needs

Transportation options need to be scaled to low-income seniors, a report says

LETTER: Old-style politics is easier to cover

B.C.’s current party system offers more conflict, fewer solutions

Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business

DFO director says an announcement on restrictions for salmon in marine areas expected early June

161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

Coroners service says first three months of 2018 show no sign of crisis letting up

Flexible hours as mothers re-enter workforce could ease wage gap: UBC study

Research says choosing their own hours, working from home could help reduce ‘motherhood pay gap’

Hawaii volcano park to close amid explosion concerns

Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater

Most Read