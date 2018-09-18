Rams harvest sweet victory in win over Huskers

The Langley Rams dominated the Valley Huskers for much of the game. (Photo by Shane Eden)

Chris Swartz

Special to the Langley Advance

Maximilian Joseph returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Duncan Little threw three touchdown passes as the Langley Rams defeated the Chilliwack Huskers 35-19 at McLeod Park Stadium on Saturday.

Joseph chalked up a total of 245 multi-purpose yards on the day, including 52 receiving and 85 rushing yards, but as good as Joseph’s day was, it could have been that much better had his first quarter 101-yard punt return touchdown not been negated by a foul.

Quarterback Duncan Little threw for over 300 yards for the fifth time in six games so far this season, completing 18 of his 29 pass attempts for 333 yards, and hitting Jevon Cottoy with a 57-yard touchdown strike, Nick Agnoletto with a 13-yard scoring toss and finding rookie Sheldon Gangloff with a 33-yard pass for the first touchdown reception of his Junior career.

Cottoy finished the day with five receptions for 123 yards, Agnoletto caught three balls for 57 yards and Victor Belanger had a solid night with three clutch catches for 43 yards.

The Rams rushing game had its best outing of the season so far, grinding out a total of 143 yards on the day, Joseph led the way with 11 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown while Joe Carter pounded out 43 yards on 10 carries.

Even though it was called back Joseph’s 101-yard punt return touchdown scared the Huskers enough to avoid kicking it his way again, Agnoletto picked up the slack and finished with 41 return yards on three carries.

Kyle Clarot led the way defensively for the Rams with five tackles and three passes knocked down, Nathan Murray also had a pass knock down and came up with his second interception of the season and Isaiah Okoli recorded six tackles a pass knocked down and a forced fumble, which was recovered by Anthony Blackwell.

The highlight of the game was a late game goal line stand from the Rams’ big men up front. Skye King, Shaquille Naiker, Nick Sorace, and Mason Block dug in their heels and stuffed the Huskers three consecutive times from the one-yard line to force a turn over on downs and preserve the Rams 16-point margin of victory.

The win evened the Rams record at 3-3 on the season while the Huskers dropped to 4-2.

The Rams set sail for the Island next Saturday and a 4 p.m. game versus the 3-2-1 Westshore Rebels, a game that can be viewed online at www.bcfctv.com