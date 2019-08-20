Rams trounce Valley Huskers for third straight win

The Langley Rams are 3-0 this season so far

The Langley Rams defeated the Huskers on Saturday. (Adam Marchetti/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Rams upped their record to 3-0 on the season with a 38-10 victory over the Chilliwack Huskers in front of more than 1,000 junior football fans at McLeod Athletic Park Stadium on Saturday.

The Huskers struck first and took a 3-0 lead when Ethan Homan kicked a 19-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.

The Rams got on the board two minutes into the second quarter when Andrew Pocrnic scored on an 11-yard run to make the score 7-3 Rams.

Jaden Sheilan increased the Rams’ lead to 10-3 with a 33 yard field goal with 6:20 to go in the half and three minutes later Duncan Little hit Jarryd Taylor with a 35 yard touchdown pass to make the score 17-3.

Little then threw a 13 yard touchdown pass to Khalik Johnson and the Rams went into the break leading 24-3.

A 20 yard touchdown pass from Little to Sebastian Howard put the Rams up 31-3 with 2:47 remaining in the third quarter.

The Huskers found the endzone midway through the final frame when Logan McDonald threw a 10 yard touchdown pass to Dylan Manocha, making the score 31-10.

The Rams capped off the scoring with another touchdown pass from Little to Taylor, this time a 55 yard toss made the score 38-10 Rams with 3:07 remaining in the game.

Duncan Little completed 18 of his 30 pass attempts for 327 yards, four touchdown passes and a pair of interceptions.

Jarryd Taylor led all receivers with six receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns, Khalik Johnson also caught six passes, chalking up 101 yards and a touchdown.

Rams running back Andrew Pocrnic had 16 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown, giving him a league leading 300 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns on the season

The Rams defensive unit came up with another solid effort, holding the Huskers to 35 rushing yards and a total of 209 yards offense on the day. Leading the way for the Rams was Isaiah Okoli with six tackles and one of the Rams four sacks, Partap Sandhu had a pair of sacks and Abdinasir Abdi recorded a sack and a fumble recovery. Nathan Murray and Kyle Clarot each picked off a pass for interceptions.

The Rams are back at McLeod Athletic Park Stadium this Saturday, Aug. 24 in a first place showdown with the 3-0 Westshore Rebels, kick-off is 4 p.m.