Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujuri attends a news conference in Toronto, Friday, April 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujuri attends a news conference in Toronto, Friday, April 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Raptors announce training camp to be held in Vancouver area

Toronto hosting training camp in B.C. for the 8th time, this time in Burnaby

The Toronto Raptors are returning to British Columbia for training camp.

The NBA club announced Friday that it will open camp for the 2023-24 season on Oct. 3 at Christine Sinclair Community Centre in Burnaby.

The team will hold practices through Oct. 7, including an open practice Oct. 6 at Simon Fraser University’s West Gym on its Burnaby campus.

Toronto previously announced it will open its pre-season schedule with a game against Sacramento Oct. 8 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

It will mark the eighth time the Raptors have held their camp in B.C., and the sixth in the Vancouver area.

The Raptors held training camp for the 2022-23 season in Victoria.

READ ALSO: Toronto Raptors return to B.C. for 2022-23 NBA training camp

basketballNBAraptors

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Canucks sign free-agent forward Pius Suter to two-year contract

Just Posted

Langley’s Lou Fasullo, a frequent contributor, attended the national track and field championship at McLeod Athletic Park recently. “What a treat to see these amazing athletes compete,” he said. “I think this photo express the meaning [of] first across the line” in the men’s U20 semi-finals. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: A glimpse into the sports side of Langley

Once again, Langley Thunder's goalie Frank Scigliano was crowned Western Lacrosse Association's goaltender of the year. (LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley goaltender continues to be showered with accolades

Candle light memorial was set up in downtown Langley City after the spree shooting which left two people dead, two injured, and the shooter Jordan Goggin fatally shot by police last year on July 25. (Langley Advance Times file)
LETTER: Haunting poem marks Langley’s mass shooting anniversary

Langley Township Mayor Eric Woodward spoke in favour of a revised neighbourhood plan for the Williams area, which is designed to create a walkable mixed-use neighbourhood. (Langley Advance Times files)
Total population of Langley neighbourhood could double under new plan