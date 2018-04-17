Langley Lawn Bowling Club vice president Stephen Chandra rolled the ball at the club on Monday. The club at 20471 54 Ave. is hosting an open house on Saturday. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Ready to roll: Langley Lawn Bowling Club’s open house set for Saturday

Club has been in operation since 1982

Here we roll again.

The Langley Lawn Bowling Club kicks off another year with an open house starting at 1 p.m. Saturday (April 21) at the club’s grounds at 20471 54 Ave., on the south end of Douglas Park.

Founded in 1979, the club has been in operation since 1982, when the Douglas Park lawn bowling green was built by the City of Langley, with funding from the Langley Rotary Club and the Province of British Columbia.

The season runs from late April to mid-September.

While most of the bowlers in Langley are seniors, the club welcomes people of all ages, new and experienced.

Club vice president Stephen Chandra is drawn to the competition and friendship that lawn bowling offers.

“I actually bowled myself when I was 10 years old for about six months, in Australia” said Chandra, who celebrated his 55th birthday on April 16.

“We’ve got a nice group here and everybody has fun,” Chandra said.

Longtime club member Judy Hansen stressed that lawn bowling is not just for seniors, citing Commonwealth Games silver medalist Ryan Bester as an example.

The Hanover, Ont. native –– who was edged out for gold by 26-year-old Australian Aaron Wilson in the Commonwealth final April 13 –– is 33 years old.

“He’s fairly young,” Hansen said.

Lawn bowling is a good fit for those who enjoy bocce or curling, says Chandra: “They’d probably really appreciate this game. It’s a very similar concept.”

“The more you bowl the better you get, obviously, but it’s an easy game to get into,” he added. “It’s not hard to start off with. With a little bit of coaching, it doesn’t take that long to figure it out.”

The club offers drop-in sessions on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. and 6:45 p.m., and Fridays at 6:45 p.m.

Visitors and new bowlers are welcome during drop-in times. Please wear flat-soled shoes.

Please wear flat-soled shoes.

For more on the club, visit www.langleylawnbowlingclub.weebly.com/.

Call 604-514-2695 or 604-534-7465.

Previous story
Weather cancels Jays game despite being in dome
Next story
Langley’s Lovett leaps to bronze medal

Just Posted

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing to appear in court to see if he’s fit to stand trial

Hearing takes place Wednesday afternoon for Gabriel Klein, 23

Country musicians unite to help Humboldt Broncos family

Langley’s Dallas Smith, and former Langleyite Chad Brownlee, are performing a benefit concert.

Karate instructor aims to empower women through self defence

Registration fees will be donated to Ishtar Transition Housing Society

Season two opens for Langley racing rookie

Andrew Dobbie feels it’s safer driving on the track than in morning commute.

Ready to roll: Langley Lawn Bowling Club’s open house set for Saturday

Club has been in operation since 1982

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Man wanted on assault, forcible confinement charges could be in Lower Mainland

Lane Steven Peepchuk may be driving a white Honda Accord

Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says B.C. ski hill

Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Spilled lumber partially closes Lower Mainland highway

A semi lost its load on Highway 17 near the 91 Connector

Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

B.C.’s annual 4-20 protest still relevant: spokesman

Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday

Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Melina Roberge, 24, pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the drug in suitcase

Most Read