The D.W. Poppy quarter of Parmjot Sidhu (left to right), Ella Haladin, Ella Jiminez and Prit Paul Johal captured medals over the weekend the Miri Piri wresting championships in Abbotsford. Photo submitted

Redhawks wrestlers soar at Miri Piri cham

It was a productive weekend on the mat for a quartet of D.W. Poppy Secondary wrestlers.

Competing for the Langley United Wrestling Club — which encompasses several Langley schools — at the Miri Piri wrestling championships in Abbotsford, Prit Paul Johal and Parmjot Sidhu both captured gold in their respective divisions.

Johal, a Grade 12 student, was tops in the boys’ 60-kg division while the Grade 11 Sidhu was frist in the boys’ 54-kg weight class.

And Ella Jiminez and Ella Hadalin took bronze, respectively, in the girls’ 60-kg and 64-kg weight classes. Jiminez is in Grade 11 and Haladin in Grade 10.


