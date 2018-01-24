Redhawks wrestlers soar at Miri Piri cham

It was a productive weekend on the mat for a quartet of D.W. Poppy Secondary wrestlers.
Competing for the Langley United Wrestling Club — which encompasses several Langley schools — at the Miri Piri wrestling championships in Abbotsford, Prit Paul Johal and Parmjot Sidhu both captured gold in their respective divisions.
Johal, a Grade 12 student, was tops in the boys’ 60-kg division while the Grade 11 Sidhu was frist in the boys’ 54-kg weight class.
And Ella Jiminez and Ella Hadalin took bronze, respectively, in the girls’ 60-kg and 64-kg weight classes. Jiminez is in Grade 11 and Haladin in Grade 10.
sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter