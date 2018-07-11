Regan Yee. File photo

Regan Yee takes silver at Canadian Track and Field Championships

“She showed that she is emerging as a major force in Canadian distance running,” coach says

Regan Yee posted a silver-medal-worthy performance in the 3000 meter steeplechase at the Canadian Track and Field Championships that ran July 3-8 in Ottawa.

Yee, a former Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club member and Trinity Western University alum,was a few fractions of a second behind Canadian record holder Genevieve Lalonde.

The Hazleton resident put on a late kick over the last 200 metres to go from four seconds back to a finish of 9:49.72 versus Lalonde’s 9:49.07.

“She showed that she is emerging as a major force in Canadian distance running and is also ready to make the next step beyond university running,” said Yee’s personal coach, Mark Bomba.

“Now it’s just continuing to progress her training and racing, stay healthy and get her financial backing to train full-time over the next two years.”

The conditions for the distance races at the championships was hot and humid, over 40 degrees on the night of the 3000m steeplechases and 5000m races, which meant slower than normal times.

It was only Yee’s second steeplechase this year and she will be heading to Europe to try and make the IAAF 2019 World Championship qualifying time (9:42.00).

Yee also ran the 1500 meters and was at the head of the pack when she collided with another runner and almost fell. She ended up coming in last.

In March, Yee became the most individually decorated Spartans track and field athlete in the program’s history, earning a TWU-record five national medals.

READ MORE: VIDEO: TWU runner Yee wins Portland Track Festival

READ MORE: Yee caps career with double gold

Other Trinity Western University Spartans also did well at the Ottawa event.

Spartan Jouen Chang won bronze in the Junior Womens 3000 metre steeplechase.

On the men’s side, Spartans Nick Colyn and Caleb De Jong were fifth and ninth in the 3000m steeplechase, crossing the line in 9:05.88 and 9:11.68.

Alums James Linde and Nathan George who both graduated from the program in 2017, both put together top-five performances, with Linde finishing fourth in the 200m in 20.84 and George finishing fifth in the 400m in 47.02.


