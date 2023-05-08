The Weeknd performs during The After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Aug. 11, 2022. The Weekend is the latest celebrity to join the race to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, according to a report from the Ottawa Sun. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul R. Giunta-Invision-AP

The Weeknd performs during The After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Aug. 11, 2022. The Weekend is the latest celebrity to join the race to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, according to a report from the Ottawa Sun. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul R. Giunta-Invision-AP

Report: The Weeknd becomes latest celebrity attached to bid for NHL’s Senators

Toronto recording artist has agreed to be a partner in a bid led by two Toronto billionaires

The Weekend is the latest celebrity to join the race to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, according to a report from the Ottawa Sun.

The recording artist from Toronto, whose birth name is Abel Tesfaye, has agreed to be a partner in a bid led by Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, according to Sun columnist Bruce Garrioch.

The Weeknd, who purchased a stake in esports company OverActive Media in 2019, has not publicly confirmed his interest in purchasing the Senators.

The report comes a week after rap legend Snoop Dogg confirmed he was joining a bid for the Senators led by Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks.

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds, who co-owns Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, has been attached to a bid for the team led by real estate developers Remington Group.

The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment announced in November that a process had been initiated to sell the club. Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died March 28, 2022, at age 62 after battling an illness. He had previously said he planned to leave the team to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.

READ MORE: B.C. actor Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators

NHLPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rodeo returns to Langley for Labour Day
Next story
Canucks’ top pick Lekkerimaki aims to put adversity behind him to grow as a player

Just Posted

Kay Jewell (below) and Cheryl Clark (above) are members of the Aldergrove Veteran and Seniors Society. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove seniors centre had their annual sale on Saturday

Cpl. Rob Roffel oversees the Community Police Offices in Langley. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s community police offices help Mounties connect with residents

Vancouver Football Club announced Wednesday May 3 the signing of three Canadian players to 2023 developmental contracts (left to right): full back James Cameron, forward Kouroush Jamshidi, and midfielder Lennon Thompson (Courtesy Vancouver FC)
Three young players added to Vancouver FC roster under talent development contracts

Vancouver FC fought Calgary Cavalry to a 1-1 draw at the very first home game held at the team’s just-completed new stadium in Langley on Sunday, May 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver FC’s very first home game ends with a tie

Pop-up banner image