‘Respected’ teammate asked to lead Langley-based Vancouver Giants

Jared Dmytriw leadership on and off ice drove decision to put a ‘C’ on his jersey, coach said.

In addition to Jared Dmytriw being crowned the G-Men’s captain, head coach Michael Dyck announced there will be five alternate captains during the upcoming season. (Rik Fedyck/Special to the Langley Advance)

Just days ahead of the Vancouver Giants season opener, a 20-year-old Saskatchewan native has been named captain of the Langley-based team.

Jared Dmytriw was told today that he will be the 16th captain in the history of the Vancouver Giants, and the announcement came as a bit of a shock.

“It is an incredible privilege to be named captain of the Vancouver Giants,” he said.

“To add my name to the historic list of Vancouver Giants captains is the biggest personal highlight of my hockey career,” Dmytriw added. “I’m thankful to the Vancouver Giants management, coaches, and my teammates for believing that I am worthy of this honour.”

Through 250 career WHL games, Dmytriw has compiled 44 goals while adding 32 assists and 105 penalty minutes. Additionally he’s appeared in 33 playoff games where he’s scored five goals along with six assists, cited said head coach Michael Dyck.

“Jared Dmytriw leads with both his actions and his words,” Dyck said.

“He is a first-class teammate and person that is driven, accountable and has earned the respect and trust of his teammates and coaches. The way he plays the game fits well with our team’s identity.”

The Giants also announced that five players will serve as rotating alternate captains during the 2018-19 season: Surrey defenceman Matt Barberis , Nanaimo forward Owen Hardy Sherwood Park (Alta.) defenceman Dylan Plouffe, Regina defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert, and Cranbrook defenceman Bowen Byram.

Dmytriw and the Vancouver Giants begin the 2018-19 season Friday night when they welcome the defending Western Conference champion Everett Silvertips to the Langley Events Centre for the CIBC Home Opener.

Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.