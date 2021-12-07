Return to the ice means medals for Langley Skating Club

Olivia Schoeber (left) took gold and Shema Chiang took silver in STAR 1 assessments at the Jingle Blades Competition held Nov. 27 – 28 at North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Skating Club competitors did well at the Jingle Blades competition held Nov. 27 and 28 at the North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex, hosted by the B.C. Coast Region with the North Surrey Skating Club.

Kristyn Krause, Langley Skating Club co-director and coach, said some of the 23 Langley skaters who attended were appearing in their very first competition, while others were appearing in their first competition since the pandemic hit.

Krause said the novice skaters were “well-prepared and skated with confidence, representing Langley Skating Club well,” while those with previous competitive experience who ensured COVID-19 disruptions “faced this challenge with perseverance, strength, and focus.”

Langley medalists included Dana Kim, who won second in the STAR 4 U13 category, while Maya Roediger took first and Maya Towstyka won third in the STAR 4 13 and over category.

Sanctioned and held under the rules of Skate Canada, STAR 4 competitors were awarded medals, while competitors in STAR 2 and 3 levels were assessed on their ability to perform various elements and program components within a solo program, and STAR 1, skaters were rated on on their ability to perform various elements.

Langley skaters in Star 1 to Star 3 levels harvested six gold, 10 silver and one bronze assessments:

STAR 1 assessments:

Aliyah Reitsma – Silver

Atlyn Davies – Gold

Shema Chiang – Silver

Charlee Hyde – Gold

Olivia Schoeber – Gold

Joslyn Jonker – Silver

Yein Kim – Silver

Ariel Chan – Gold

STAR 2 Assessments:

Lucy Chen – Silver

Brianna Chen – Silver

Hannah Wang – Silver

Aiyana Randhawa – Gold

Ella Mcphee – Silver

Kendyl Edwards – Silver

Sophia Hu – Bronze

STAR 3 Assessments:

Eden McHale – Gold

Evan Li – Silver

Jingle Blades had to be cancelled for the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic, and was replaced with the BC Coast Regional Competition, a virtual event, with skaters competing and receiving assessments based on submitted videos.

Prior that that, Six Langley Skating Club members appeared in the B.C. Coast Region STAR 5 to Gold Competition held Nov. 19 to 21 in Burnaby.

Isabella Zhou placed first in the STAR 5 13 and over category, Hannah Li placed second in STAR 6 category while Irena Li and Ema Asai were third in the same category.

