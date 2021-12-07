Return to the ice means medals for Langley Skating Club

Langley Skating Club competitors did well at the Jingle Blades competition held Nov. 27 and 28 at the North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex, hosted by the B.C. Coast Region with the North Surrey Skating Club.
Kristyn Krause, Langley Skating Club co-director and coach, said some of the 23 Langley skaters who attended were appearing in their very first competition, while others were appearing in their first competition since the pandemic hit.
Krause said the novice skaters were “well-prepared and skated with confidence, representing Langley Skating Club well,” while those with previous competitive experience who ensured COVID-19 disruptions “faced this challenge with perseverance, strength, and focus.”
Langley medalists included Dana Kim, who won second in the STAR 4 U13 category, while Maya Roediger took first and Maya Towstyka won third in the STAR 4 13 and over category.
Sanctioned and held under the rules of Skate Canada, STAR 4 competitors were awarded medals, while competitors in STAR 2 and 3 levels were assessed on their ability to perform various elements and program components within a solo program, and STAR 1, skaters were rated on on their ability to perform various elements.
Langley skaters in Star 1 to Star 3 levels harvested six gold, 10 silver and one bronze assessments:
STAR 1 assessments:
Aliyah Reitsma – Silver
Atlyn Davies – Gold
Shema Chiang – Silver
Charlee Hyde – Gold
Olivia Schoeber – Gold
Joslyn Jonker – Silver
Yein Kim – Silver
Ariel Chan – Gold
STAR 2 Assessments:
Lucy Chen – Silver
Brianna Chen – Silver
Hannah Wang – Silver
Aiyana Randhawa – Gold
Ella Mcphee – Silver
Kendyl Edwards – Silver
Sophia Hu – Bronze
STAR 3 Assessments:
Eden McHale – Gold
Evan Li – Silver
Jingle Blades had to be cancelled for the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic, and was replaced with the BC Coast Regional Competition, a virtual event, with skaters competing and receiving assessments based on submitted videos.
Prior that that, Six Langley Skating Club members appeared in the B.C. Coast Region STAR 5 to Gold Competition held Nov. 19 to 21 in Burnaby.
Isabella Zhou placed first in the STAR 5 13 and over category, Hannah Li placed second in STAR 6 category while Irena Li and Ema Asai were third in the same category.
