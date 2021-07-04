Rider takes unexpected fall at West Coast Classic equestrian competition in Langley

Alberta rider, Molly Compton, took a fall during competition at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Park officials confirmed she is expected to make a full recovery. (Rob Wilton/RJMedia Photography)

Alberta amateur equestrian jumper Molly Compton was enjoying the return of her sport at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park after the COVID-19 pandemic ended competitions last year, until an unexpected crash.

Compton who is in her early 20’s, was entered in several show jumping categories during the five day long West Coast Classic at Thunderbird Show Park this week.

The festivities end Monday, but today (Sunday), Compton was hoping to take home the $250 prize in the “Low Childrens/Adult Am Jumper 1.0m” competition but something went very wrong.

During the landing of a jump, her mount West Jet, lost his footing sending them both crashing to the ground. West Jet’s front legs seemed to collapse causing him to crash chest first into the ground, sending horse and rider into summer-salts according to bystanders. Compton laid unconscious for several panicked minutes.

Show park medics were there in moments, stabilizing the inured rider until BC Emergency Health Services was able to transport her to hospital.

A spokesperson for Thunderbird later said that Compton was expected to make a full recovery and that she had suffered a non life-threatening neck injury as well as a possible concussion.

West Jet also suffered some abrasions and is being cared for by owner Krista Mergen and trainer Chris Starr.

