Ridge Meadows Flames grab a share of first place

Jordan Kujala (77) works at the top of Langley goaltender Caedon Bellmann’s crease as Evan Clare (3) defends. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Langley Trappers are sharing first place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League following their 4-2 defeat at the hands of Ridge Meadows Flames on Friday night, Oct 15, at Cam Neeley Arena Planet Ice.

Those two teams were tied atop the standings of the junior B hockey league as of Monday, with 18 points and identical records of 9-3.

Langley scored first at 5:40 of the first period, courtesy of Nicholas Cormack, assisted by Jacob Astles.

Ridge Meadows tied it up early in the second, then Trappers Liam Bressette, with assistance from Hayden Yahn and Dylan Wormald, scored at 8:08 of the second.

It would be the last Trappers goal of the game.

READ ALSO: Battle of Langley-based teams sees Kodiaks down Trappers

Flames got goals from four different scorers: defenceman Sam Rose and forwards Thomas Williams, Zack Lagrange and Nick Amsler, who continues to lead the league in scoring with 11 goals and 28 points in 12 games.

Flames goaltender Cameron Connolly was the game’s first star, after the 19-year-old out of Cloverdale made 31 saves on 33 shots.

He has given up just four goals in his last three games.

“He’s in a zone right now,” Flames GM Derek Bedard said. “He’s been outstanding.”

Lagrange was second, and Trappers Bressette was third star.

Flames are the highest scoring team in the league under new head coach Brent Hughes, who played 357 games in the NHL, and has coaching experience in the minor pro ranks.

READ ALSO: BCHL’s first-ever all-female officiating crew works game in South Surrey

Wednesday, Oct. 20, Trappers host White Rock at George Preston. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Junior B HockeyLangley