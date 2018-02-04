No. 8 Lucia Martinez of the U14 Fraser Valley Vipers U14 ringette team gets past a Burnaby - New Westminster rival in a Saturday morning provincial qualifier at George Preston arena in Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Ringette rivals clash in Langley

Fraser Valley plays Burnaby New Westminster in provincial qualifier

A provincial qualifier game pitted the U14 Fraser Valley Vipers against their Burnaby New Westminster rivals Saturday morning at the George Preston rec centre in Langley.

It was a hard-fought game, but it didn’t end the way the Vipers would have liked.

The final score was 4-11 for Burnaby.

“(Fraser Valley) girls played an awesome game and never gave up ,” coach Taylor Braithwaite said.

The Vipers are part of the Fraser Valley Ringette Association (FVRA) , the home association to all players living in Langley and Aldergrove.

FVRA teams are sanctioned by the BC Ringette Association (BCRA) and compete in the Lower Mainland Ringette League (LMRL) against teams from neighbouring communities such as Surrey, Burnaby, Coquiltlam, Port Coquitlam, Vancouver, North Vancouver, Richmond and Delta and leagues such as Thompson-Okanagan Ringette League (TORL) and the Northern BC Ringette League.

The B.C. Ringette Provincial Championships get underway later this month.


