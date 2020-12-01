Jonas Van Huizen is seen playing for the Langley Christian Lightning during the January 2018 Lightning Classic junior boys basketball tournament at LCS (Langley Advance Times file)

Jonas Van Huizen is seen playing for the Langley Christian Lightning during the January 2018 Lightning Classic junior boys basketball tournament at LCS (Langley Advance Times file)

Rising volleyball player returns home to Langley to play for UFV

Isolated in a Kamloops dorm because of the pandemic, Jonas Van Huizen decided to transfer

It was a choice between the claustrophobic confines of his dorm room or living with his family in Langley that led Jonas Van Huizen to transfer from Thompson Rivers University (TRU) in Kamloops to the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) men’s volleyball team, which plays out of the Envision Athletic Centre in Abbotsford.

“I respect TRU a lot,” Van Huizen told the Langley Advance Times on Monday, Nov. 30, after his signing was announced.

“It’s not the school’s fault.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, he ended up sitting in an empty student dormitory in Kamloops and doing classes online, bored out of his mind.

“I’m isolated in my dorm with my roommate,” he described.

He could do the same thing at UFV, but staying at home, and able to spend time with family and see friends as regulations allow.

Which is why the 18-year-old is now living with his parents and two younger brothers in their Murrayville home.

“I’m really excited to be at UFV,” Van Huizen said.

“I always liked Nathan [Bennett, the head coach of the Cascades men’s volleyball program].”

It’s mutual.

“I’m ecstatic,” Bennett said of Van Huizen, who he predicts will be a strong addition to the Cascades offence.

“He adds a competitive nature to our program, and a high volleyball IQ. We’re pleased to continue to build with local talent, and we’re happy that Jonas has chosen us as we build our competitive environment,” said Bennett, who took over in 2019, tasked with seeing the Cascades program through its final PACWEST campaign and building towards its Canada West conference debut.

READ ALSO: Langley Christian Lightning player makes all-star roster at Top Ten shootout

Van Huizen, a 6’3” setter out of Langley Christian Secondary, was recognized as the No. two-ranked graduating senior in B.C. in the Class of 2020, according to VarsityLetters.ca’s annual coaches’ poll to determine the province’s top 15 prospects.

The Cascades now have two players from that list, with Van Huizen joining No. four-ranked Tyson Ardell, who played against Van Huizen as a member of the gold-medal winning MEI Eagles in 2019 at the 2A Boys BC Secondary School Volleyball Provincial Championship, held at Langley Events Centre

“I think he’s [Van Huizen] going to be a great centre,” Bennett enthused.

“He has a very high ceiling when it comes to the setting position. I don’t think he’ll ever reach it.”

As a high school player, Van Huizen and the Langley Christian Lightning took silver at the provincial championships in 2019.

READ ALSO: Langley Christian Lightning takes silver at BC Secondary School Volleyball provincial championships

Van Huizen earned back-to-back first team all-star nods at provincials in 2018 and 2019, and added MVP honours at the Eastern Valley championships last fall.

On the club scene, Van Huizen picked up U18 first team provincial all-star honours with the Fraser Valley Volleyball Club, and joined forces with Ardell to help Team BC win gold at the Canada Cup in Halifax in 2019.

“I chose UFV because I want to create a legacy here,” said Van Huizen, who plans to study business.

“Being UFV’s first year playing U SPORTS volleyball, I can be a part of something great. The team has a lot of potential to do amazing things in the next three or four years, along with a coach who has experience playing at the top level and knows what we will need to be successful. We have a great group of guys who all have the common goal of winning and creating a legacy that will continue on for many years to come.”

On Monday, UFV announced another TRU transfer would be joining their team as well.

Nimo Benne, a towering 6’8” outside hitter from the Netherlands, earned Canada West rookie of the year honours at TRU in 2019-20.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleyUFV CascadesVolleyball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Langley’s Jonas Van Huizen will be wearing UFV Cascades colours, not TRU, following his transfer to be closer to home, UFV announced on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 (special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Jonas Van Huizen will be wearing UFV Cascades colours, not TRU, following his transfer to be closer to home, UFV announced on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 (special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Beer league hockey starts fall season at rinks in Langley, Burnaby and the North Shore

Just Posted

Jonas Van Huizen is seen playing for the Langley Christian Lightning during the January 2018 Lightning Classic junior boys basketball tournament at LCS (Langley Advance Times file)
Rising volleyball player returns home to Langley to play for UFV

Isolated in a Kamloops dorm because of the pandemic, Jonas Van Huizen decided to transfer

RC Garnett Demonstration has been issued a COVID-19 exposure alert after an individual with the virus was at the school on Nov. 20, 2020, according to Fraser Health. (Google)
UPDATE: Langley schools, Superstore report COVID exposure alerts

Seven district schools and one independent school are listed

Township firefighters were called to the 25200-block of 16 Ave. in Aldergrove on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 around 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a mobile home fire. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 40 firefighters battle blaze in Aldergrove, one person treated for minor burns

Firefighters reported to mobile home fire Monday night

Roseanne Ham was elected the Western Canada region governor of the Soroptimists. She’s been a member of the Soroptimist International of the Langleys since 2012. (Soroptimists/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley woman to head Western Canada for Soroptimists

The group is devoted to helping women and girls around the world

Langley MLAs Andrew Mercier and Megan Dykeman were sworn in at a virtual ceremony on Nov. 24, 2020 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
New Langley MLAs preparing for first session of legislature

Andrew Mercier and Meghan Dykeman were sworn in at their homes

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

The first of two earthquakes near Alaska on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, is shown in blue. (USGS)
No tsunami risk after two earthquakes near Alaska

Both earthquakes hit near the U.S. state on Dec. 1

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians aren’t currently worried that people in other countries might get a COVID-19 vaccine first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canadians not worried other countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first: poll

Forty-one per cent of respondents say they want the vaccine to be mandatory for all Canadians

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Menno Place. (Google Street View image.)
32 family members respond to Abbotsford care home’s plea for staffing help during COVID-19 outbreak

Menno Home asks for relief workers for food service, laundry and housekeeping

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Most Read