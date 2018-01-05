Langley Rivermen forward Ethan Leyh scored twice on Thursday night but his team fell 5-4 to the visiting Surrey Eagles. Dan Ferguson Langley Times file photo

Rivermen can’t overcome early deficit

Langley surrenders four goals in first period, falls 5-4 to Surrey Eagles

Despite firing 21 pucks on goal in the third period, the Langley Rivermen could not find the tying goal, as their comeback bid fell short.

The Rivermen were hosting the Surrey Eagles on Thursday (Jan. 4) night at the George Preston Recreation Centre, losing by a 5-4 score in BCHL junior A hockey action.

The loss dropped Langley to 18-10-10-2 on the season as they hold a two-point lead over Prince George for top spot in the Mainland Division. Surrey pulled to within four points of the Rivermen as well.

Devin Leduc opened the scoring for Langley 4:07 into the game but the Eagles responded with four goals to close out the period as Jackson Ross, Aaron White, Jordan Robert and Ryan Bruschett scored in a 10-minute span.

The second period saw three goals with Ethan Lehy and John Wojciechowski striking for Langley while Jeffrey Stewart responded for the Eagles.

Leyh would pull the Rivermen within one goal with 4:50 to play in regulation but that would be as close as the home side would get.

Langley looks to get back in the win column on Saturday (Jan. 6) as they host Trail at the Preston Centre at 7 p.m. They also host Chilliwack on Jan. 7 at 2 p.m.


