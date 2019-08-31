Road trip loss against Seattle for Langley-based Vancouver Giants

Thunderbirds were behind 2-0, then came back

Vancouver Giants kicked off their 2019 exhibition season with a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds (File photo by Chris Relke)

Friday afternoon in Everett, Washington, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants kicked off their 2019 exhibition season with a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Seattle scored four unanswered goals beginning at the 15:12 mark of the second period.

Giants goals came courtesy of Justin Sourdif and John Little in the first period.

Little led all Giants scorers with a goal and an assist. Drew Sim played the whole game in net for the Giants, surrendering three goals on 21 shots faced.

Play by play:

In the first period, Justin Sourdif wasted no time. At 4:25 he parked himself in front of the Seattle net and tipped home a low shot from John Little. Tristen Nielsen snagged the second assist. A power play goal.

At 13:32 John Little extended the Giants lead with a strong individual effort. He stole the puck from a Seattle defenceman at their blue line, skated in alone and converted up high. His goal was unassisted.

In the second period, Michael Horon put Seattle on the board at 15:12 on a power play. He sliced through a pair of defenders and then ripped his shot home from the slot. Tyrel Bauer and Conner Bruggen-Cate with assists.

One minute and 27 seconds later Seattle tied it when Jared Davidson snuck a shot past Drew Sim from the left-wing circle. His goal was unassisted.

At 1:33 into the third, Lucas Ciona moved the T-Birds ahead with an unassisted goal. He raced wide down the left-wing, skated in close and tucked it past the stick of Drew Sim.

Brecon Wood iced the game for the T-Birds into an empty net with 14 seconds to go.

READ MORE: Former NHLer joins Giants coaching team

Final Score: Seattle 4 – Vancouver 2

Final Shots: 31 – 22 Vancouver

Drew Sim: 18/21 saves for Vancouver

Thomas Milic: 29/31 saves for Seattle

Vancouver: 1/10 on the Power Play

Seattle: 1/6 on the Power Play

Giants will play Portland later this morning at 11:30 a.m. (Saturday Aug. 31) in Everett.

The WHL team will return to Langley Events Centre on Friday, Sept. 6 for a pre-season game against Victoria, followed by exhibition matches against Prince George (Sept. 7) and Kamloops (Sept. 8).

The Giants’ 19th season will on Sept. 20, on the road in Prince George.

