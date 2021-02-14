Langley’s Caleb Pearson in BCJALL action at the Langley Events Centre (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre photo)

Rolling the dice: how Langley Thunder took a risk that netted two key players

WLA held their 2021 graduating junior draft on Thursday at Langley Events Centre

It was a risk he felt was worth taking and in the end, it paid off for the Langley Thunder General Manager Rob Buchan.

Faced with the decision on whether to use his territorial protection pick, to guarantee Caleb Pearson would play for the Thunder, Buchan rolled the dice, foregoing protecting Pearson and picking Thomas Vaesen with a compensatory pick.

Three teams opted to protect a player – Coquitlam kept Jalen Chaster, New Westminster selected Will Malcom and Maple Ridge chose Dylan McIntosh, giving Langley first pick in the compensatory round (based on their finish in the 2019 WLA season) which they used on Vaesen.

READ ALSO: New addition to BCJALL Langley Thunder has the genetics to excel at lacrosse, coach says

But it also meant that Burnaby, Nanaimo and Victoria could select Pearson with their compensatory picks unless he lasted until the sixth pick of the first round, which was when Langley drafted next.

In the end, Buchan was able to draft both Vaesen and Pearson at the WLA 2021 graduating junior draft on Thursday, Feb. 11. The draft was held virtually at Langley Events Centre.

“It’s hard to pass up a 53-goal scorer, there are not a lot of them,” Buchan said of Vaesen.

“He is going to fit in very nicely in our line-up and gives us a nice mix of youth and experience on that side right now.”

Vaesen led the BC Junior A Lacrosse League with 53 goals in 21 games back in the 2019 season. He was also fourth in the league with 100 points and had 37 goals and 66 points in 20 games back in 2018.

It was still a risky gamble to bypass Pearson, a player the Thunder were quite familiar with due to the fact he has played all his minor and junior lacrosse in Langley.

“It was a tough call to not just lock up Pearson in the protection round,” explained Buchan.

“We would have been disappointed if the gamble failed,” Buchan continued. “He’s versatile and you can put him anywhere on the floor and he will be productive.”

The move also means Pearson will be playing on the same team as his older brother Johnny.

Buchan anticipated Pearson will likely slot into a defence/transition role but with his skill set, he’d expect Pearson to get the green light to run up the floor and contribute on offence as well.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley players selected in pro lacrosse league entry draft

Vaesen and Pearson were among nine players selected by Langley.

The Thunder had a trio of second-round picks, using those on Erik Maas (ninth overall), Cal Slade (11th overall) and Aidan Ellis (14th overall).

Maas is a right-handed offensive player from the New Westminster Junior Salmonbellies program and in 2019, won the Ab Brown Award as the team’s Most Inspirational Player.

“Erik gives you everything he has every shift. He goes to the dirty areas and pays the price to make plays and produce and we always have room on our team for guys who play like that,” Buchan said.

Slade is another player Buchan is familiar with as he also came from the Junior Thunder organization while Ellis was originally with Langley before a 2019 trade sent him to the Delta Islanders.

In the fifth round, Langley picked another Delta player, drafting Riley Merritt while the team’s sixth and seventh round picks – Joshua Bourne and Jordan Roberts – were both from the Richmond Roadrunners Junior Tier 1 program. And with their eighth-round pick, the Thunder chose Brayden Oake out of the Coquitlam Adanacs Junior Tier 1 program.

Including Pearson and Slade, nine members of the Junior Thunder heard their names called at the draft.

Dylan McIntosh was a territorial protection pick of his hometown Maple Ridge Burrards while Nick Scott was selected by the Victoria Shamrocks as compensatory pick. The Burnaby Lakers then traded for the third overall selection to draft Connor Watson.

Riley Richardson was drafted by the New Westminster Salmonbellies in round five and a trio of Junior Thunder players went in round six with Kyle Nichols going to the Coquitlam Adanacs, Jackson Cowie to Burnaby and Joshua Brunsch to Maple Ridge. Brunsch played in 2019 with Langley in the BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League.

“It was nice to see all of Junior players selected last night. I wish they could have had their last year of junior together (in 2020) but it wasn’t in the cards,” Buchan said. “I think the draft success of the Junior Thunder shows the fine job Ryan Williams is doing with drafting for our junior program.”

“We lost out on some other Langley products like Connor Watson who is a great player and character kid, but we couldn’t keep them all so we had to prioritize our needs.”

LacrosseLangleyLangley Events Centre

Rolling the dice: how Langley Thunder took a risk that netted two key players

WLA held their 2021 graduating junior draft on Thursday at Langley Events Centre

