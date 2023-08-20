Saskatchewan Roughriders punt returner Mario Alford (2) runs the football against BC Lions during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Saskatchewan Roughriders punt returner Mario Alford (2) runs the football against BC Lions during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Roughriders hang on to beat resilient B.C. Lions 34-29 in wild finish

Saskatchewan moves to 5-5 on CFL season, Lions fall to 7-3

The Saskatchewan Roughriders held off a furious fourth quarter comeback to edge the B.C. Lions 34-29 in CFL action on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders took a 31-13 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Lions scored 16 straight points to close the gap to 31-29 with 2:06 left in the game.

B.C. got one final possession with 1:08 remaining but two incompletions, followed by a sack of Vernon Adams Jr., allowed the Riders to escape with the victory. Brett Lauther sealed the victory with a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left on the clock.

The win improves the Riders to 5-5, while the Lions drop to 7-3. B.C. entered the game with a 6-1 record against West Division opponents this season.

The Riders got off to a quick start following an early Lions turnover. On B.C.’s second offensive play, Saskatchewan’s Pete Robertson sacked Adams Jr., forcing a fumble that Anthony Lanier II recovered. The Riders took over on the B.C. 31-yard line and quickly took advantage of the turnover.

READ MORE: THE MOJ: Elks finally win one, and other late summer football ponderings

Jake Dolegala hit Samuel Emilus for 16 yards and followed up with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kian Schaffer-Baker to give the Riders a 7-0 lead.

The Lions took a 10-7 lead midway through the second quarter when Adams Jr. hit Alexander Hollins for a 46-yard touchdown pass. The Riders secondary had a mix-up that resulted in a blown coverage that left Hollins wide open down the left sideline.

The Riders regained the lead at the 4:34 mark of the second quarter when Jamal Morrow scored on an eight-yard run. The touchdown, which gave the Riders a 14-10 lead, was set up by a 46-yard leaping catch by Samuel Emilus.

On the ensuing kickoff, B.C.’s Terry Williams fumbled and Saskatchewan’s TJ Brunson recovered the ball. An unnecessary roughing penalty on the Lions on the play gave the Riders the ball on the B.C. 21-yard line.

Dolegala then connected with rookie receiver Jereth Sterns on back-to-back plays with the second reception going for an 18-yard TD. It was the first CFL touchdown for Sterns and it gave the Riders a 21-10 lead.

Lauther and Whyte then swapped field goals and the teams ended the half with Saskatchewan holding a 24-13 lead.

Emilus increased Saskatchewan’s lead to 31-13 with a remarkable touchdown catch at the 4:36 mark of the third quarter. B.C. defensive back Marcus Sayles appeared to be in position for an easy interception on the deep pass down the left sideline but Emilus jumped above Sayles and grabbed the ball, rolling into the end zone for the major.

The Lions got fourth quarter touchdowns from Keon Hatcher, on an 11-yard reception, and Lucky Whitehead, on a 78-yard scoring play, narrowing the Saskatchewan lead to 31-26 with six minutes left in the game. The Lions attempted a two-point convert following Whitehead’s touchdown but backup quarterback Dom Davis was stopped at the one-yard line by Riders linebacker Larry Dean.

Whyte’s third field goal of the game, coming with 2:06 left in the fourth quarter, pulled the Lions to within 31-29.

NEXT UP

The Lions return to action on Aug. 26 when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Riders enter a bye week before their Labour Day Classic tilt with the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sept. 3.

Jeff DeDekker, The Canadian Press

BC LionsCFL

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley drops Game 2 of Western Lacross Association finals
Next story
VIDEO: A podium finish at Atco Cup for Langley’s Foster

Just Posted

Langley’s Tiffany Foster and Battlecry finished third in the CSI3* ATCO Cup Grand Prix 1.50m on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Thunderbird Show Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A podium finish at Atco Cup for Langley’s Foster

A Township of Langley fire truck and four-person crew have joined the fight against the Kelowna wild fire. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley fire crew joins battle against Kelowna wild fire

Patrick Burnette looks over fans and air conditioners at a Home Depot hardware store, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Seattle. The British Columbia government is giving its Crown power utility $10 million to provide vulnerable people with free air-conditioning units. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson
IN OUR VIEW: Cooling for everyone

Two new charging stations were installed at Douglas Recreation Centre located on Douglas Crescent. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
8 new EV charging stations installed in Langley City, plus 4 replacements