Jesper Vikman held the Victoria Royals to two scoreless periods on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough as the Royals would blank the Giants 3-0 in the third. (Rob Wilton/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Jesper Vikman held the Victoria Royals to two scoreless periods on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough as the Royals would blank the Giants 3-0 in the third. (Rob Wilton/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Royals blank Vancouver Giants at home in Langley Events Centre

Teams face off again in Victoria on Friday

The Vancouver Giants couldn’t manage to get past Braden Holt, the new goalie for the Victoria Royals, leading to a 3-0 shutout at home in the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

In Holt’s first game in net for the Royals, he blocked 35 shots from the Giants, despite a 35-29 advantage for Vancouver in shots on goal.

The Royals’ win allowed them to avenge four straight losses to the Giants, including one the previous night.

In goal for Vancouver, Jesper Vikman was solid through 40 minutes of play, holding the Royals to two scoreless periods.

It was a game controlled by the goalies for most of its length, as Vancouver went 0 for 5 on its power play, while Victoria was 0 for 7.

Only in the third period did anyone manage to get the puck into the net, with Victoria’s Jake Poole opening the scoring with a blocker-side writers 45 seconds into the third period.

Brayden Schuurman would make it 2-0 just under seven minutes later, redirecting the puck in the slot.

As the game’s final seconds wound down, Schuurman would add to Victoria’s score with an unassisted empty netter at 0:27 remaining.

Holt, traded from the Everett Silvertips, was named the game’s first star, followed by Schuurman and Thorpe.

The game was in many ways a mirror image of the Giants-Royals matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 27, when the Giants won 3-2 despite being outshot 36-19.

The Royals and Giants will face off for a third and final time on Friday, Dec. 30 in Victoria, with the puck-drop set for 7:05 pm at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants win fourth against Victoria Royals

READ ALSO: A great comeback, but not a win – Giants lose to Winterhawks

hockeyLangleyLangley Events CentreVancouver Giants

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Auger-Aliassime voted Canadian Press male athlete of the year
Next story
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of soccer, dies after long fight with cancer

Just Posted

Langley Township council is considering a new plan for the 200th Street corridor and its future development. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
New plan could re-imagine Langley’s 200th Street

Rabbi Bentzion Schtroks led the Menorah lighting ceremony at the West Langley Hall in Walnut Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Celebrating Chanukah in the snow

Bird counters Ian Burgess, left, Chloe Boynton and Angela Bond were busy counting all the birds they could see – and hear – on Thursday, Dec. 29, for the annual Christmas bird count. (Tricia Weel photo)
VIDEO: Bird counters busy at White Rock beach for annual count

Jesper Vikman held the Victoria Royals to two scoreless periods on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough as the Royals would blank the Giants 3-0 in the third. (Rob Wilton/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Royals blank Vancouver Giants at home in Langley Events Centre