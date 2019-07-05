Run, jump, swing, and crawl!

Langley City and Journey Parkour offer lessons and camps for all ages

Whether people have heard the word or not, parkour is a sport growing in popularity all over the world. Even Langley has caught parkour fever; the city home to the largest course in Canada – constructed in 2017 at Penzer Park.

Now, Langley City has joined forces with Journey Parkour to show both kids and adults what the sport is all about.

“Parkour is about creating challenges throughout our environment using a common vocabulary of movement that is meant to be an effective way to get over your obstacles,” said Journey Parkour co-founder and director Jessie Simpson. “That includes movements such as jumping, vaulting, running, crawling, swinging, rolling, landing, and more.”

The sport makes use of various physical obstacles such as wood planks, beams, walls which participants must overcome through differing courses. Though the sport has been recognized and enjoyed since 1988, parkour has seen its most traction in the past ten years – particularly in the Pacific Northwest.

“Parkour allows you to feel accomplished and physically capable,” Simpson explained. “So many people say ‘there’s no way I could ever do that.’ Surprisingly after a couple classes those same people say ‘I can’t believe I just did that!’ It’s pretty exciting to see our students evolve and feel great about themselves.”

Journey Parkour has been growing in size and popularity in the past two years after Seattle’s Parkour Visions and Marathon Athletics constructed the course at Penzar Park.

Kim Hilton, director of recreation, culture, and community said the opportunity to try parkour is offered all year round through Langley City.

“Parkour lessons are indoors during winter months and moved out to Penzer Park in the summer,” Hilton explained. “It gives Langley a different outlet and variety for sports.”

Started by Simpson, David Baxter, and Niklas Pisko-Dubienski, Journey is currently Langley’s only parkour-centric company. Langley Cheer and Athletics and Flip City Gym additionally offer the sport, but alongside gymnastics and tumbling curriculum’s.

Read more: Largest outdoor Parkour park in Canada opens in Langley

“I started 11 years ago by just trying it with a friend,” Simpson said. “Seattle’s community has inspired me the most. It’s actually where I found my husband. He’s also a longtime parkour guy.”

Journey Parkour travels across the Lower Mainland and teaches in Surrey, Port Moody, North Vancouver, and Coquitlam. Their classes and introductory camps are open to children six and up.

One hour classes for 6-9-year-olds and 10-14-year-olds are offered all summer long with the option of participating in four or six sessions.

One week camps are also offered for the same age groups, July 8-12, July 22-26, and Aug 12-15 which run for two hours each day.

Participants 16 years or older are also welcome to give parkour a try by enrolling in four beginner classes between July 6-27 and Aug 10-31. All camps and classes are held at Penzer Park.

“We start with basic foundation movement skills that are safe and step by step. We believe in functional low impact teachings for those who are thinking about preserving the body while being active,” Simpson said.

Anyone interested in learning more about the sport or registering for classes can visit www.journeyparkour.ca or register with Langley City by calling 604-514-2940.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
Sports Briefs: Mighty Mites, pickleball and more

Just Posted

Community bids adieu to Mark Warawa

A celebration of life is set for the late MP at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at CLA church in Langley

LETTER: Thanks to Korean immigrants who picked Langley for new home

Letter writer Jeff Laurie lauds a community volunteer who helps keep Langley clean

‘Balanced’ Langley housing market sees prices fall as sales stall

Sales and listings are down from recent years

Aldergrove’s military treasure to showcase at upcoming fair

Vast collection of International Movie Services military vehicles to be on display

Langley farm builds new life opportunities for recovering students

John Volken Foundation turning sod on new drug and alcohol recovery facility in rural Langley

VIDEO: Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks in near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

Vancouver to get 2,300 more daycare spots, but 17,000 spaces needed

Horgan says election promise of $10-a-day care being tested at 53 facilities across B.C.

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Science World celebrates LGBT in science, technology fields

A 2013 survey found more than 40 per cent of LGBTQ people working STEM fields had not come out

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Most Read