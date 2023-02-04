Runner selected to represent Canada at World Cross Country Championships

The announcement came in the midst of a winning streak for former Langley athlete Regan Yee

Regan Yee edges out Abby Nichols at the line as both women get big personal bests of 8:48.53 and 8:48.58. Yee starts the year with two races, two wins, and two personal bests. (Justin Britton/Citius Magazine).

Regan Yee edges out Abby Nichols at the line as both women get big personal bests of 8:48.53 and 8:48.58. Yee starts the year with two races, two wins, and two personal bests. (Justin Britton/Citius Magazine).

By Sam Konnert/Black Press Media

Runner Regan Yee has been selected to represent Canada at the World Cross Country Championships on Feb. 18 in Bathurst, Australia.

The announcement came after she opened her 2023 indoor track season in incredible form, running a two-second personal best and world-leading time of 4:30.46 in the women’s mile. It was a tight race, in which she beat American Molly Sughroue by a quarter of a second.

“I feel great,” said the former Langley now South Hazelton resident.

“This the strongest indoor season I’ve ever had, so that bodes well going into our outdoor season.”

Her time has since been beaten and she sits at the sixth-best time of the year. An impressive feat for an unusual distance for Yee, who is most familiar with the 3000-metre race.

The hot streak continued the following weekend, when Yee won the 3000-metre race at the 2023 John Thomas Terrier Classic, once again edging out an American, Abby Nichols but this time by just 5/100th of a second.

Yee represented Team Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the steeplechase and currently trains with Flagstaff-based Team Under Armour’s Dark Sky Mission Project.

The 27-year-old will have some stiff competition in Australia, where she will be part of the 28-athlete team representing Canada.

“That was the goal of these last few races. I wanted to prove my fitness and show that I’m ready to compete for Canada. I got the job done,” said the athlete who ran with the Langley Mustangs and Trinity Western University in past.

She’s clearly not done her winning ways, as she’s full of confidence and aiming for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest this August.

“It’s still a ways away, I have a lot of time to stay healthy and keep training and get stronger.”

PAST COVERAGE: Langley runner punches ticket to Toyko

and

Langley runner Yee to compete for Canada at world championships

@samkonnert
sam.konnert@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyTrack and field

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford Canucks leapfrog into third place after 3-2 win over San Jose
Next story
Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson ready for ‘last ride’ together at NHL all-star game

Just Posted

Regan Yee edges out Abby Nichols at the line as both women get big personal bests of 8:48.53 and 8:48.58. Yee starts the year with two races, two wins, and two personal bests. (Justin Britton/Citius Magazine).
Runner selected to represent Canada at World Cross Country Championships

(Fraser Valley Real Estate Board)
January real estate numbers lowest in a decade for Langley

The first Philosophers’ Corner is set for Thursday, Feb. 23. (KPU/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Librarian excited by return of philosophers’ corners

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley City senior sees fear rising along with inflation

Pop-up banner image