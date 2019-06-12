Running away with medals: Langley teams excel at BC High School Track and Field Championships

Walnut Grove won first overall in seniors, Credo won first seniors gold in hurdles

Walnut Grove athletes won the school’s first overall title with two banners at the BC championships. Contributed photo

Langley athletes did very, very well at the BC High School Track and Field Championships in Kelowna.

Walnut Grove Secondary School won two banners and were overall champions in the senior category, the first time the Langley school has won overall.

Head coach Gary Lutes said in the past, the Walnut Grove women’s teams usually were the point-getters while the men would finish lower.

This year, some junior competitors played above their age in the senior category to address that imbalance.

“We moved some people around,” Lutes said.

He praised the athletes putting the team interests ahead of their own.

“They did their best and better,” Lutes stated.

“There were a lot of gutsy performances.”

Credo Christian’s Ian Vandergugten won the senior boys 110 metre hurdles at the event, marking the first time an athlete from that Langley school has won gold in a senior event at the track provincials.

In track and field, the size of a school doesn’t matter, Credo coach Coach Shauna Stam said.

“We’re a little school, but in an individual sport, you can do well,” Stam added.

“It’s very exciting for Credo. We’re trying to build our track program and he [Vandergugten] will inspire younger athletes.”

In all, 25 Credo athletes qualified, out of a school population of slightly more than 300.

Other Langley schools and individual competitors also won their share of medals, according to results posted online at the bctfa.ca website.

Among the top-three finishers, Brookswood runner Samantha Baron won the women’s senior 400 metre hurdles and placed third in the 100 metre hurdles.

Evan Kimm of Brookswood was third in the men’s junior high jump.

Sylena Klassen of Brookswood took second in the Grade 8 triple jump.

Drew Sundberg of Brookswood was second in the men’s senior triple jump.

Prabhasha Wickramaarachc from Walnut Grove was second in the women’s long jump.

Sheleena Wiley of Langley Fundamental was third in the women’s senior 200 metre dash.

Jordan Dickhof of Langley Christian was third in the javelin throw (700 gram junior).

The championships at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl ran May 30 through the weekend to June 1.

Credo Christian’s Ian Vandergugten at the finish line of the senior boys 110 metre hurdles in Kelowna. Shauna Stam photo

Credo Christian’s Ian Vandergugten won the senior boys 110 metre hurdles in Kelowna, the first time an athlete from the Langley school has won gold in a senior event at track provincials. Vid Wadhwani photo

Credo Christian’s Ian Vandergugten on the podium. (Shauna Stam)

Walnut Grove’s 4X100 girls team at the BC championships. Contributed photo