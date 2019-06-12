Walnut Grove athletes won the school’s first overall title with two banners at the BC championships. Contributed photo

Running away with medals: Langley teams excel at BC High School Track and Field Championships

Walnut Grove won first overall in seniors, Credo won first seniors gold in hurdles

Langley athletes did very, very well at the BC High School Track and Field Championships in Kelowna.

Walnut Grove Secondary School won two banners and were overall champions in the senior category, the first time the Langley school has won overall.

Head coach Gary Lutes said in the past, the Walnut Grove women’s teams usually were the point-getters while the men would finish lower.

This year, some junior competitors played above their age in the senior category to address that imbalance.

“We moved some people around,” Lutes said.

He praised the athletes putting the team interests ahead of their own.

“They did their best and better,” Lutes stated.

“There were a lot of gutsy performances.”

Credo Christian’s Ian Vandergugten won the senior boys 110 metre hurdles at the event, marking the first time an athlete from that Langley school has won gold in a senior event at the track provincials.

In track and field, the size of a school doesn’t matter, Credo coach Coach Shauna Stam said.

“We’re a little school, but in an individual sport, you can do well,” Stam added.

“It’s very exciting for Credo. We’re trying to build our track program and he [Vandergugten] will inspire younger athletes.”

In all, 25 Credo athletes qualified, out of a school population of slightly more than 300.

READ ALSO: Gators take Tsumura provincial basketball championships

READ ALSO: Langley Mustangs winners at Fraser Valley High School Track Championships

Other Langley schools and individual competitors also won their share of medals, according to results posted online at the bctfa.ca website.

Among the top-three finishers, Brookswood runner Samantha Baron won the women’s senior 400 metre hurdles and placed third in the 100 metre hurdles.

Evan Kimm of Brookswood was third in the men’s junior high jump.

Sylena Klassen of Brookswood took second in the Grade 8 triple jump.

Drew Sundberg of Brookswood was second in the men’s senior triple jump.

Prabhasha Wickramaarachc from Walnut Grove was second in the women’s long jump.

Sheleena Wiley of Langley Fundamental was third in the women’s senior 200 metre dash.

Jordan Dickhof of Langley Christian was third in the javelin throw (700 gram junior).

The championships at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl ran May 30 through the weekend to June 1.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Credo Christian’s Ian Vandergugten at the finish line of the senior boys 110 metre hurdles in Kelowna. Shauna Stam photo

Credo Christian’s Ian Vandergugten won the senior boys 110 metre hurdles in Kelowna, the first time an athlete from the Langley school has won gold in a senior event at track provincials. Vid Wadhwani photo

Credo Christian’s Ian Vandergugten on the podium. (Shauna Stam)

Walnut Grove’s 4X100 girls team at the BC championships. Contributed photo

Walnut Grove’s 4X400 team at the BC championships. Contributed photo

Previous story
Langley Mustangs show they’re experts in their field

Just Posted

Langley Mustangs show they’re experts in their field

The Langley track club earned 20 medals at BC Elementary Track and Field Championships

Sports briefs: Thunder fall, Credo gets bronze and LOSC swimmers get gold

Round-up of local stories

Langley mayor to take up cause of ER parking fees with FHA

A local petition with more than 3,000 signatures is going to the Fraser Health Authority

VIDEO: Protection requested as toads prep for thousands-strong migration in South Langley, Surrey

Local environmentalists have asked for temporary road closure to avoid squishing the animals

VIDEO: Paul Brandt headlines new three-day concert in Fort Langley

A new end of summer concert at the Fort Langley National Historic site runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 1

Henry, an avalanche rescue dog in B.C., featured in ‘Superpower Dogs’ documentary

Border Collie Henry, 5, and owner Ian Bunbury help save avalanche victims in Whistler, B.C.

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers

160 jobs lost as B.C. mill announces indefinite closure

Workers and production will be shut down by August

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Most Read