Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Two students from the Cariboo Chilcotin can hardly wait to meet hometown hero Carey Price in Montreal next week.

Marie Sharpe elementary student Jayden Fuller-Bouwman, 11, and Anahim Lake elementary/junior secondary student Annika Elkins, 11, are both headed on an all-expense-paid trip to meet the NHL all-star, take in a Montreal Canadiens game, visit the team’s practice facility for a one-on-one skate with Price and to do some sightseeing in Montreal during their downtime.

The opportunity comes on behalf of the Breakfast Club of Canada and Air Canada’s Shooting for the Stars program, and Price, who is the BCC’s national ambassador for First Nations, Métis and Inuit populations in Canada.

The Breakfast Club helps provide nutritious breakfasts in schools across Canada to students who might not otherwise start their day with the vital meal.

Both Marie Sharpe and Anahim Lake elementary schools participate in the Breakfast Club program and were asked to nominate three students each for the trip. From there, Jayden and Annika were selected for the honour.

And both children chosen couldn’t be more excited.

“I already have my stuff packed and it’s in the kitchen waiting to go,” Jayden said. “He’s [Carey’s] like the best goalie ever, so I was pretty surprised when I found out. You should’ve seen my face. It was beet red. I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t believe it.”

Annika, meanwhile, who’s growing up in the same remote community Price did, said it’s an honour to be afforded the opportunity.

“I’m excited and grateful,” she said. “He’s an idol here and a positive role model.”

Annika and Jayden will share a box seat with BCC representatives and Price’s wife, Angela, on Jan. 23 when Price and the Canadiens host the Colorado Avalanche at the Bell Centre. They both said the thing they’re looking forward to most, however, is meeting Price in person at the Canadiens’ training facility.

“I’ve got a few questions [I want to ask him],” Annika said. “I’m going to ask him about his most competitive rival.”

Jayden added he can’t wait to skate with Price.

“It’d be so awesome to score a goal, too,” he said.

Marie Sharpe principal Calvin Dubray and Anahim Lake principal Dylan Walsh both agreed the two selected students are deserving of the trip.

Dubray said Jayden is a great school ambassador and has helped out with the BCC program at the school, works hard in class and participates in many school activities.

“Jayden’s a deserving young man to go so it’s nice he gets to do this,” Dubray said.

Walsh added he was happy to hear the news Annika was selected.

“As her principal and teacher I was satisfied that someone who was very deserving was awarded the trip,” Walsh said.

The students are schedule to spend five days in Montreal for the trip.

Photo submitted Anahim Lake Elementary/Junior secondary student Annika Elkins, 11, sits on the glass tile bench of Carey Price at the school prior to flying to meet her hometown hero through the Breakfast Club of Canada’s Shooting for the Stars program.

Greg Sabatino photo Marie Sharpe Elementary School Student Jayden Fuller-Bouwman, 11, gets ready for the trip of a lifetime to meet Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and watch a Canadiens game next week. Jayden was afforded the opportunity through the Breakfast Club of Canada’s Shooting for the Stars program, for which Price is the global ambassador.

Photo submitted Jayden Fuller-Bouwman, 11, and his little sister, Kailey Fuller-Bouwman, help out in the morning with Marie Sharpe Elementary School’s Breakfast Club of Canada program.

