Saint joining Golden Bears

The team colours of green and gold will remain the same but the team — and the level — are vastly different.

Langley’s Landon McArthur has signed his letter of intent to join the Alberta Golden Bears football program upon graduation.

McArthur is a Grade 12 student at Langley Secondary and has been an integral part of the Saints football program these past few years, joining the varsity squad in Grade 10.

“He is a versatile player and demonstrated his leadership by playing both sides of the ball and special (teams),” said Mark Wyse, one of the Saints coaches.

“His speed, agility and quickness and catching ability make him ideally suited to the Canadian slotback position.”

McArthur, a five-foot-10, 165-pound slotback, earned conference all-star recognition.

And as one of just two Grade 12s on the Saints roster, McArthur was a leader, both with the varsity and junior varsity squads.

“He has always been committed to making the program better,” Wyse said. “His role modelling of effort, dedication, attention to detail, film study and preparation was critical to helping our young players develop good habits.”



sports@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter