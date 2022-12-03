Samuel Honzek named WHL rookie of the month

He is also eligible to be selected in the upcoming NHL entry draft

Vancouver Giants forward Samuel Honzek has been named the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Rookie of the Month.

Honzek filled the stat sheet in November with seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points in just 10 games, and recorded a point in nine of the 10 games during the month.

He also had his 18th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 12th, which he celebrated with a seven-point weekend against the Prince George Cougars.

Honzek, the 10th overall selection by the Giants in the first round of the 2022 Canadian Hockey League import draft, has established himself as a key cog in Vancouver’s offense. He currently leads the Giants, and all WHL rookies with 14 goals and 21 assists in 24 games.

Honzek has 11 multi point games already this season, and is eligible to be selected in the 2023 NHL entry draft.

“We are very happy with how Samuel has adapted to the North American game and lifestyle, his transition has been seamless into the WHL,” said Giants general manager Barclay Parneta.

