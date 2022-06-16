‘Scrambly’ Langley Thunder suffer 8-0 loss to Adanacs

Thunder goalie Noah Kozevnikov had a .843 save percentage, but it wasn’t enough to prevent an 8-0 loss this week to the Adanacs. (Gary Ahuja/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Thunder’s four-game win streak came to a crashing halt on the night of Tuesday, June 14.

The Thunder offence had no time, no space, and no answer for a tough Coquitlam Adanacs team, who left Langley Events with a convincing 8-0 victory.

The teams sit tied for third place in the BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League with 16 points, although the Adanacs (8-3) have accomplished that in three less games than the Thunder (8-6).

It took Langley a dozen minutes just to register their first shot on goal and they mustered just 17 for the entire game. By comparison, Coquitlam had 16 shots on goal in the first 20 minutes alone and finished the game with 51.

Coquitlam scored two goals apiece in the first and third periods and of their four second-period goals, three came in a span of 53 seconds.

“We couldn’t find any offence,” said Langley coach Darren Buchan.

“Even when the plays were there, we couldn’t either catch the pass or make the pass. It was hard to watch,” said Buchan, whose team was dealing with injuries on both offence and defence and up front were forced to use two players who had yet to practice with the team.

“We just didn’t come to play either,” he added, not wanting to use injuries as the culprit for the team’s showing. “It was very disjointed, very scrambly.”

The win was the Adanacs’ second in as many tries this season against Langley, also winning 9-4 back on May 6 in Coquitlam.

Noah Kozevnikov finished the game with 43 saves, a save percentage of .843. He sits second in the league with a 7.61 goals against average and an .828 save percentage.

“We have to be better. Basically, you wash that one away. We will take that one away and go into Friday night and be better,” Buchan said of the message to the team ahead of their next game on June 17 in New Westminster against the Salmonbellies.

In the Thunder’s previous game, Erik Forsselius had three goals and six points as Langley edged the Delta Islanders 9-8 in Ladner on June 10.

The game was tied at seven in the third period before Jack Margetson and Jonathan Grywacheski gave the Thunder the lead for good. Margetson finished with two goals and four points while Kanen Hunter (one goal, three assists), Bailey Vanichuk (one goal, two assists) and Liam Taillefer (one goal) had the other goals.

Langley has four games remaining with three of those coming on the road (June 17 vs. New Westminster, June 24 against Maple Ridge and July 3 in Burnaby) while their final regular season home game is set for June 28 (7:30 p.m.) at Langley Events Centre against the Burnaby Lakers.

The Lakers sit four points behind the Thunder in the race for fourth place, although Burnaby does hold two games in hand.

