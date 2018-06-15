As official members of U SPORTS, the TWU Spartans currently compete in 10 sports in the Canada West conference, including women’s and men’s soccer, volleyball, basketball, cross country and track & field. TWU also competes in the British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) in men’s hockey. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Schedule unveiled – Langley soccer team begins season with road trip

Trinity Western University Spartans men’s soccer team plays seven of first eight games on the road.

Trinity Western’s men’s soccer team is already gearing up for its regular season, announcing late August road trip to kick it all off.

Calling it a road-heavy regular season schedule, assistant director Mark Janzen said the team starts off with a trip to the Okanagan before returning home to host Victoria on Aug. 31 at the Spartans Chase Office field.

The 2018 Canada West regular season schedule was announced yesterday (Thursday, June 14).

The Spartans home game against the Vikes will prove all-important as TWU starts the year with seven of its first eight games on the road, including its season-opening trip to play UBC Okanagan (Aug. 25) and Thompson Rivers (Aug. 26), Janzen explained.

TWU will return home in late September for four straight home games before playing two of its final three back on the road.

TWU caps its 15-match schedule with a home date against defending Canada West champion UBC, who knocked off the Spartans in last year’s conference championship match.

With an unbalanced Canada West schedule and a two-game trip to UNBC on the docket – the annual series with the Timberwolves moves back and forth each year – the Spartans will play just six home games compared to nine road games.

Following five straight games away from Chase Office field through the first three weeks of September, TWU returns to Langley to host Alberta in a rematch of last year’s Canada West semifinal, which the Spartans won 3-2 in overtime.

TWU’s annual home-and-home series with Fraser Valley will take place Oct. 5 in Langley before a trip to Abbotsford on Oct. 7.

Following their season-ending contest with the Thunderbirds (Oct. 13), TWU will end the regular season with a bye.

Last year, TWU posted an 8-4-4 record in the regular season before beating both Calgary and Alberta to advance to the conference championship game.

This year’s U SPORTS championship tournament will be hosted by UBC.

REGULAR SEASON (all times Pacific)

August

Sat. 25 at UBCO * 3:00 PM

Sun. 26 at TRU * 1:00 PM

Fri. 31 Victoria * 6:30 PM

September

Sun. 2 at UBC * 2:00 PM

Fri. 7 at UNBC * 6:00 PM

Sat. 8 at UNBC * 6:00 PM

Sat. 15 at MacEwan * 11:00 AM

Sun. 16 at Lethbridge * 1:15 PM

Sat. 22 Alberta * 7:15 PM

Fri. 28 TRU * 7:15 PM

Sat. 29 UBCO * 7:15 PM

October

Fri. 5 UFV * 7:15 PM

Sun. 7 at UFV * 4:00 PM

Fri. 12 at Victoria * 7:15 PM

Sat. 13 UBC * 7:15 PM

PLAYOFFS

October

Sat. 27 Quarter-Finals

November

Nov. 3-4 Canada West Final Four (Hosted by highest Prairie Division seed)

Nov. 8-11 U SPORTS Championship (UBC)

Most Read