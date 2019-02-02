Noah Trulsen with his mother Lorraine. (Facebook photo)

Scholarship to remember Maple Ridge man who died playing hockey

Second bursary to memorialize Noah Trulsen

A second scholarship is being created to honour the memory of Noah Trulsen, the young man from Maple Ridge who died while playing rec hockey last fall.

Trulsen was just 22 when he was injured in a men’s ‘beer league’ hockey game in Langley in October 2018. He tripped, fell head first into the boards and suffered a fatal injury.

He was the middle son in one of Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey’s well-known hockey families, adn the sudden death send shock waves across the Lower Mainland hockey community. Even former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Kevin Bieksa, Trulsen’s favourite player, sent his condolences.

The Noah Trulsen Hockey Memorial Fund was created, with proceeds used to create a local $1,200 annual bursary for a Ridge Meadows hockey player pursing a career in the trades. Trulsen had recently completed the fourth year of a post-secondary red seal electrical training program.

Now a second scholarship is being created in his name, and a fundraiser is being held on Feb. 22 at Boomers Bar and Grill, at Planet Ice Coquitlam (2300 Rocket Way). A Night for Noah will be a $25 burner and beer event, with a 50/50, silent auction, live music and dancing.

His mother Lorraine Trulsen has friends in the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association, as she was a league manager for the Fraser Valley North region for five years, and worked for Pacific Coast for seven. Some of those regional hockey friends have organized the new scholarship.

“I’m absolutely thrilled. There are so many people supporting us,” said Lorraine. “This is important for us, and it would have been important to Noah. He was always helping people, and now there are these scholarships in his name.”

All of the proceeds will go toward a new bursary for a juvenile C hockey player. The goal is to have the award be $1,000, for players in the Fraser Valley North hockey associations.

“Juvenile C is close to our hearts,” Lorraine said, noting that is an age where players are 18-20, and want to keep playing minor hockey with their buddies.

“Those kids who play juvenile C are the kids who truly love the game.”

The fundraiser is designed to be a great event for hockey fans, with auction items including tickets to a Vancouver Canucks game in the 500 Club seats which include food, and a signed Bo Horvat jersey.

There will also be Boston Bruins memorabilia, including pucks signed by star forward David Pastrnak and fan favourite Jake Debrusk, and a jersey and stick signed by this year’s team. There will also be many other items.

Anyone needing tickets can contact lktrulsen@hotmail.com

Previous story
Trinity Western Spartans win key game

Just Posted

Extreme weather alert issued for the Langleys

Gateway of Hope offers extra sleeping mats for homeless during freezing temperatures

VIDEO: Winterhawks down Vancouver Giants

First loss in 11 games for Langley-based team

Trinity Western Spartans win key game

Langley-based women’s basketball team hopes of hosting opening round of playoffs kept alive

VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, Langley activist says

For World Wetlands Day, Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an orca

Brrrr! Temperatures to drop across B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says temperatures will dip five to 10 C below average Saturday night into Sunday

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died from cancer

Michael Ferguson was appointed to the role in November 2011

Ontario police seize stolen ‘MR SEXY’ license plates found on Maserati

The Maserati was being driven by a 17-year-old, who police say was speeding

North Shore Rescue urges caution to outdoor enthusiasts ahead of snowfall

The Vancouver-based SAR team responds to 130 calls of stranded hikers and others each year

Man accused of identity theft has lengthy criminal record

Shawn Bradley Gillam shot at a police officer during chase in 2008

New Brunswick village inundated with calls after offering land for a loonie

The town announced in November that it would offer the deal on 16 plots of land

Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

$500,000 Lotto Max prize sold in Fort Nelson, B.C.

The jackpot of $26.6 million was won in Quebec

Another B.C. forest company looks south for lumber mill expansion

Premier John Horgan promises ‘carrots and sticks’ to grow sawmill jobs

Most Read