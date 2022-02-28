Sea Spray clinch first in Langley-based Arena Lacrose League, Shooting Eagles move up

The Sea Spray Lacrosse Club have locked up first place. All that remains to be seen is who will they play when the semi-finals are held in month’s time.

The Sea Spray improved to 8-3 in the Arena Lacrosse League West Division thanks to a 12-8 victory over the Black Fish Lacrosse Club to open week 11 play on Tuesday night, Feb. 22, at Langley Events Centre.

Black Fish had entered the game as the league’s hottest team with three consecutive victories but saw their record fall to 4-7 with the defeat.

“Bragging rights, and that’s it, because the first round is a one-game do-or-die and it is whoever can get their best line-up,” said Sea Spray coach Andy Ogilvie. “I’ve lost one-game playoffs just because the other goaltender has had the game of his life.”

Speaking of goaltenders, Sea Spray netminder Matteo Tack was rock-solid, earning first-star honours following a 38-save performance.

“We had success against him (last time) when we were moving on the run, but when he is standing straight, he is hard to score on,” said Black Fish coach Rod Jensen. “We were just too perimeter, this game, and Matteo Tack is going to make those saves if we are shooting flat-footed from the outside.”

Eagles outshoot Grizzlies

The Arena Lacrosse League is all about opportunity. On Wednesday night, Feb. 23, Tristan Lomas received his opportunity and made the most of it.

Shooting Eagles Lacrosse Club goaltender Tristan Lomas makes one of his 35 saves as his team defeated the Grizzlies Lacrosse Club 13-10 on Feb. 23 in Arena Lacrosse League West Division action at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The goaltender last played a competitive game back in mid-August and has spent the past three months practicing with his Shooting Eagles squad but not seeing any action. If there were any concerns about nerves or rust, it was hard to see, as Lomas stopped 35 of 45 shots in his team’s 13-10 victory over the Grizzlies.

The victory ended a two-game slide for the Eagles and they pulled even with the Grizzlies at 5-6 with one game to play in the regular season.

“I know who I am, and I know my game. I have always had to fight for my chance and to be given this opportunity tonight, I think I really seized my moment and that is what I have done for my whole career,” Lomas said.

Wednesday’s game saw the Shooting Eagles score 31 seconds in and never trail, building a 3-0 lead on route to the win. Grizzlies did manage to twice get the deficit down to a pair of goals – once in the third quarter and again in the fourth – but no closer.

Final week of ALL West Division action will be Monday, March 14 (Sea Spray vs. Grizzlies) and Tuesday, March 15 (Shooting Eagles vs. Black Fish) with both games beginning at 7 p.m at Langley Events Centre.