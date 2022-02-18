Sea Spray continue to lead ALL West in Langley

Shooting Eagles Jake Foster takes his shot Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Langley Events Centre. First-place Sea Spray won, improving to 7-3 while the Shooting Eagles lost a second straight game to fall to 4-6. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Sea Spray Lacrosse Club rallied from a sluggish start to defeat the Shooting Eagles Lacrosse Club 19-9.

The teams kicked off week 10 action of the Arena Lacrosse League West Division on Tuesday night at Langley Events Centre with the first-place Sea Spray improving to 7-3 while the Shooting Eagles lost a second straight game to fall to 4-6.

Sea Spray coach Russ Heard said the high numbers was due to the the combination of “Gordie winning faceoffs and giving us offensive chances – and then our strong offence.”

The coach was referencing faceoff man Gordie Phillips, who was dominant on Tuesday night, winning 23 of 31 draws.

For his part, Phillips deflected credit for his faceoff success to his teammates.

“The majority of the time, it is my loose ball team actually gets the ball so I can’t take a lot of the credit. I can draw it out, but we have a lot of guys that work really hard and get the loose balls, so a lot of credit goes to them, realistically,” he said.

Sea Spray took the game’s first five minor penalties – all in the first quarter – and surrendered a pair of man-advantage goals to fall behind 4-3 after 15 minutes.

“We weren’t sharp before the penalties – we were dropping balls, missing passes, making unforced errors. But we started getting a little more rhythm and our defence started playing better. And when we did make mistakes, Matteo was there to bail us out,” Heard said of his goaltender, Matteo Tack, who made 32 saves on 41 shots.

With Tack stoning the Shooting Eagles, the Sea Spray offence found its game, using a balanced attack as 11 players scored at least one goal and 14 of the 16 players registered a point or more. Tyler Kirkby had a goal and five more assists as he leads the ALL West with 46 assists.

Rob Hofseth (three goals, four assists), Adam Dickson (four goals, two assists), Connor Goodwin (two goals, three assists), Phillips (one goal, three assists), James Rahe (one goal, three assists), Keegan Bell (two goals, one assist), Parker Kump (one goal, one assist), Carter Dickson (two goals) and Aidan Ellis (one goal) had the rest of the team’s points to lead a well-balanced attack.

Both teams entered the game without a full complement of players but the Shooting Eagles lost one player in the game’s first 10 minutes and then another player for what amounted to nearly half the contest.

It left the Shooting Eagles with just two spares on defence and three on offence.

Jake Foster led the attack with four goals – overtaking Fairall for the ALL West goal-scoring lead in the process – while Mark Yingling (two goals, one assist), Coady Adamson (two goals) and Declan Fitzpatrick (one goal, one assist) had the rest of the offence.

Up next for the Sea Spray will be a game against the Black Fish Lacrosse Club on Feb. 22 while the Shooting Eagles face the Grizzlies Lacrosse Club on Feb. 23. Both games are at Langley Events Centre with 7:00pm start times.