Sea Spray continue to lead Langley-based west division of Arena Lacrosse League

Last week, Parker Kump was complimented with the greasy work, setting a pick which opened space for his teammate to strike for the overtime winner.

On Sunday, Jan. 23, it was Kump’s turn to be the beneficiary in a first-place showdown.

With Kump leading the way, the Sea Spray Lacrosse Club won 16-9 over the Grizzlies Lacrosse Club in week six Arena Lacrosse League West Division action at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

The victory improved the Sea Spray to 5-1 while the Grizzlies fell to 3-2 as the season hit the midway mark.

Kump scored six times and finished with eight points while Tyler Kirkby had a goal and nine helpers for the 10-point game.

“Honestly, the boys were just moving the ball and then Nick Preston was setting hard picks all game so I kept shooting and they kept dropping,” Kump said.

The Grizzlies were led by two goals apiece from James Baker and Erik Maas while Andrew Joseph, Jacob Patterson and Steve McKinlay each had a goal and an assist. Kyle Nichols had the other Grizzlies tally.

Shooting Eagles down Black Fish

A pre-game walkthrough on the outdoor basketball court paid dividends for the Shooting Eagles Lacrosse Club.

“We went and did a walkthrough and make sure our heads are in the right state of mind and happy and excited and wanting to come out with some positive energy,” explained coach Adam Smith.

Tied at five at the half, the Shooting Eagles scored six of the next seven goals to take control in what turned out to be a 15-11 victory over the Black Fish Lacrosse Club on Sunday afternoon.

The Shooting Eagles were led by the trio of Jake Foster (three goals, four assists), Ryan Martel (three goals, three assists) and Dean Fairall (four goals, one assist) combined for 18 points. Dylan Laprade (two goals, two assists), Justin Digby (two goals) and Declan Fitzpatrick (one goal) rounded out the scoring while Garrett Winter set up four goals.

Goaltender Andrew Gallant was named first star following his 50-save performance

The Black Fish were led by Greg Lunde – who was picked up in a multi-player deal with the Shooting Eagles earlier in the week – who had two goals and six points while Ryan Jones and Jon Phillips each had two goals and five points. Evan Messenger finished with two goals and two assists while Chase McIntyre, Isaac Bot and Laszlo Henning scored once apiece.

Week seven sees the Grizzlies (4-2) against the Black Fish (1-5) on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. while the Sea Spray (5-1) are up against the Shooting Eagles (2-4) later that day at 4 p.m. at the LEC.