Sea Spray hand Grizzlies their first loss of the season while Shooting Eagles defeat Black Fish in week 4 Arena Lacrosse League West Division at Langley Events Centre

For a second straight week, the Sea Spray needed overtime but emerged victorious to hand the Grizzlies their first loss of the season while the Shooting Eagles used a strong fourth quarter to defeat the Black Fish to pull their record to .500 following week 4 Arena Lacrosse League West Division action at Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Sea Spray 12 Grizzlies 11 (OT)

Keegan Bell tied the game with 29 seconds to play and James Rahe scored the winner on the only shot of sudden-death overtime as the Sea Spray defeated the Grizzlies 12-11.

It was the Sea Spray’s second-straight overtime victory as they improved to 2-2 on the Arena Lacrosse League West Division season, while the Grizzlies (3-1) suffered their first defeat.

“It is a play we run all the time and it just happened to work. They kind of read us throughout the rest of the game so it was nice to get open. (Trevor) Funk hit me with a pass and I was running out of real estate; I threw it behind-the-back and it trickled in,” Rahe said of the decisive goal.

For much of the game, the Sea Spray were playing catch-up, as they only led twice – 1-0 and 2-1 – as the Grizzlies used a 4-1 second quarter to lead 7-4 at the half.

The Grizzlies extended the lead to 8-4 early in the third quarter before the Sea Spray scored four straight to even the score at eight. Nursing a one-goal lead with just over three minutes to play, the Grizzlies scored a huge short-handed goal as Pearson Willis struck for his fourth of the game to go up by a pair. But Bell made it a one-goal game on that same power play and then forced overtime in the final minute, setting the stage for Rahe’s winner.

Shooting Eagles 15 Black Fish 9

Dylan Lacroix scored four times in a 4:32 span as part of a five-goal effort as the Shooting Eagles knocked off the Black Fish 15-9 on Sunday in week 4 action of the Arena Lacrosse League West Division at Langley Events Centre.

“I just blacked out; I don’t even know. Every play I just seemed to get open in the middle and get a good opportunity and they were just going in for me,” he said following his first-star performance.

The Shooting Eagles lead ALL West with 54 goals (13.5 per game) on the season.

For the first three quarters, it was a tight contest with the Shooting Eagles ahead 9-8 with a period to play, before they put the game to bed thanks to a 6-1 fourth-quarter advantage.

Shooting Eagles coach Adam Smith was happy with the result but was not overly impressed with his team, especially in the first half.

“It felt like at times everyone was just running around trying to hit or prove themselves individually. What we tried to focus on was that is never going to win (the game) so let’s focus on team, and communication and team defence,” he said.

Next, Sea Spray (2-2) will look for a third straight win as they face the Shooting Eagles (2-2) on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1:00pm while the Grizzlies (3-1) take on the Black Fish (1-3) at 4:00pm.

