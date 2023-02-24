Sea Spray, Shooting Eagles week 13 winners in Arena Lacrosse League action

After a slow start which saw them score just twice in the opening 21:32, the top offence in the Arena Lacrosse League West Division took flight. (Photos courtesy of Langley Events Centre)

Sea Spray 12 Black Fish 8

Despite 53 saves from goaltender Brandon Humphrey, the Black Fish could not muster enough offence, falling 12-8 to the Sea Spray.

The Arena Lacrosse League West Division game was played on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Langley Events Centre. The Sea Spray improved to 8-5 while the Black Fish sit at 5-8.

It was Humphrey’s second 50-plus save game of the season – he had 54 back in December when he was a member of the Grizzlies. The 54 remains a season-high in the ALL West while Humphrey also had a 61-save performance for the Grizzlies in last year’s playoffs, an all-time high for the division.

But despite his heroics against the Sea Spray on Tuesday – which earned him the game’s second-star award following his .828 save percentage — the team could not capitalize as they scored just a pair of second-half goals, both of which came in the fourth quarter while the Sea Spray scored eight times over the final 30 minutes to erase a 6-4 deficit.

Five Sea Spray players scored two goals apiece with Tyler Kirkby earning first-star honours following his two-goal, six-point performance. Tyler Ewen continued his strong play with five assists as he now has nine goals and 20 points in his last three contests.

James Rahe (2+2), Marcus Klarich (2+1), Keegan Bell (2+1), Lukas Nielsen (2+0) and Eli Batt (1+1) had the team’s other goals. Lee Jackman made 39 saves on 47 shots (.813 save percentage) and was third star.

Brandon Luitwieler led the Black Fish with a goal and two assists, while Ethan M’Lot, Graden Soucy, Ryan Jones, Ryan Jensen and Laszlo Henning each had a goal and a helper. Anthony Buono and Matt Symes rounded out the team’s scoring with a goal apiece.

Shooting Eagles 15 Grizzlies 14

After a slow start which saw them score just twice in the opening 21:32, the top offence in the Arena Lacrosse League West Division took flight.

The Shooting Eagles – who trailed 8-2 in the second quarter – outscored the Grizzlies 13-6 the rest of the way for a 15-14 win on Wednesday night (February 22) at Langley Events Centre. The victory was a sixth-straight for the team as they sit in first place at 9-4. The Grizzlies lost for a seventh straight game as their record felt to 4-9.

Mark Yingling was the game’s first star after leading the offence with six goals and eight points. He now also leads the West in points with 66. With Bromley scoring the sock trick, Spencer Bromley finished with a goal and five helpers and was the second star. Dylan Lacroix (2+3) and Coady Adamson (1+4) each had five points and Garrett Winter (3+1) finished with four. Adam Noakes and Conner Davidson scored once apiece. Thomas Ungaro made 42 saves on 56 shots.

Sekawnee Baker and Drew Kask both had two goals and four points to lead the Grizzlies while Pearson Willis had a hat trick and four points. Connor Whyte (2+1), Braydon Laity (1+2), Nash Moog (1+2), Erik Maas (1+1), Jack Margetson (1+0) and Tyler Garrison (1+0) rounded out the scoring for the Grizzlies.

Brayden Wandler finished with 29 saves.

Next, all four teams are now off for three weeks before they play their regular season finales on Wednesday and Thursday, March 15 and 16. The playoffs begin March 26 with the ALL West Division Finals set for Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2.

To learn about the league, people can visit www.arenalacrosseleague.ca.

.

RELATED: Arena Lacrosse opens second season at Langley Events Centre

READ MORE: Grizzlies, Shooting Eagles, winners as Arena Lacrosse League play resumes in Langley

.

Junior SportsLacrosseLangleyLangley Events CentreLocal Sports