Season over for Tier 1 Langley Thunder

Cameron Lumb scored the go-ahead goal with 5:37 to play as the Victoria Shamrocks ended the Langley Thunder season.

The two teams played the third and deciding game of their BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League quarter-final series on Tuesday afternoon at Victoria’s Q Centre with the second-seeded Shamrocks edging the No. 7 Thunder 10-9.

The home team won all three games of the series (Victoria won game one 9-5 and Langley took game two 13-8) and each team scored a total of 27 goals.

Trevayne Hunter and Chase Moore gave the visitors ahead 2-0 in the opening 3:21 of game three but the Shamrocks responded with five goals to close the first period and made it 6-2 early in the second.

Neither team would score for the next 11 minutes before a flurry of goals saw the Thunder cut the deficit to two, 8-6 after 40 minutes. And after trading goals to open the third, Langley’s Cooper Gettel and Hunter pulled the Thunder even with 7:48 to play.

But Victoria scored the decisive goal just over two minutes later and from there, Nolan Dalep shut the door, denying the Thunder on each attempt. The goaltender finished with 50 saves as Langley outshot Victoria 59-52.

A big difference in game three was the amount of power play opportunities with Victoria receiving four man-advantage chances to Langley’s one and both teams cashing in each time.

Kyle Brunsch led all Langley scorers with six assists while Hunter had a hat trick and four points. Tristan Kirkham (two goals) Nathan Lavigne (one goal, two assists), Chase Moore (one goal, one assist), Braiden Struss-Reid (one goal, one assist) and Gettel rounded out the scoring.

Jonathan Boyd led Victoria with three goals and two assists and Isaac Swan also had a five-point game with a pair of goals and three helpers. Lumb (two goals, two assists) and Evan Law and Carson Echlin (one goal, three assists apiece) all finished with four-point games.

The Shamrocks now play the Delta Islanders in one semifinal while the Coquitlam Adanacs face the Richmond Roadrunners in the other.

