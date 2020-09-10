Aldergrove skaters have just gotten back onto the ice after a very long wait due to COVID restrictions. (Kayla Lomas/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Season to start for Aldergrove Skating Club after restructuring around COVID restrictions

New skaters are welcome to sign up for fall classes, running Sept. 14 to Nov. 30

Aldergrove Skating Club members are officially hitting the ice for their fall season and new skaters are welcome to join in.

Offering CanSkate programming, a nationally recognized program taught by professional coaches, the season is set to run Sept. 14 to Nov. 30.

Sharon Phillips, vice president of the skating club, said COVID-19 has created new challenges for bring

“We have faced uncertainty about if and when our arena would open for us to come back,” Phillips said. “Meeting the requirements of the Skate Canada Return to Play plan and the Township of Langley COVID-19 safety plan has taken some creative problem solving.”

One of their biggest challenges, Phillips noted, is trying to keep fees down while only allowing small numbers of skaters on the ice.

”We want to keep skating affordable for Aldergrove families,” Phillip explained.

For the fall CanSkate session, the club will have only 12 skaters and two coaches on the ice.

“Coaches will be reminding skaters about the physical distancing rules in the arena. Our coaches will be wearing masks and gloves and disinfecting all equipment between sessions,” Phillips noted.

Canskate is open to all ages.

At this time – for safety reasons – Phillips pointed out that Skate Canada requires that skaters must be working on Stage 2 or higher, meaning that they are able to stand up and skate independently.

“We hope to welcome back beginners later in the season,” she said.

READ MORE: Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Phillips said CanSkate provides kids with the best foundation for figure skating, hockey, speed skating and ringette.

“It introduces a healthy, lifelong activity- skating and it promotes fun, fitness and participation,” she said.

All classes take place at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, 27032 Fraser Highway, on Mondays, 5:15 to 5:45 p.m., Tuesdays, 4:45 to 5:15 p.m., and Thursday’s 5 to 5:30 p.m.

The pools and hot tub at the community centre only just re-opened to swimmers in late August after a five-month closure.

The skating arena officially reopened to the public on Sept. 8 for user group rentals.

People can sign up and find out more details at www.aldergroveskatingclub.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrove

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool making NFL debut on Monday Night Football

Just Posted

Gold scammers take $500 from Langley man

A second attempt was rebuffed in Aldergrove

Aldergrove teachers handed surprise appreciation baskets before school

Gifts included handmade masks, snacks, gift cards, hand sanitizer, and items for the classroom

Season to start for Aldergrove Skating Club after restructuring around COVID restrictions

New skaters are welcome to sign up for fall classes, running Sept. 14 to Nov. 30

Langley students start school year by studying COVID safety

Everything from entering classrooms to walking hallways, even using the washroom will be explained

VIDEO: Excitement, nervousness as families return to school in Langley

The first day of orientation for students began on Sept. 10

B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400

Driver sentence in 2018 fatal Lower Mainland hit-and-run

Surrey motorist faces two years in jail after killing a pedestrian in Maple Ridge, then fleeing

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

Tickets handed out and gear seized during Fraser River bar-fishing demonstration

Cost of fishing for salmon/trout during a closed time comes with a fine of $250, say DFO officials

B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province

Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke election law in 2019: commissioner

The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates

Most Read