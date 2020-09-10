Season to start for Aldergrove Skating Club after restructuring around COVID restrictions

New skaters are welcome to sign up for fall classes, running Sept. 14 to Nov. 30

Aldergrove skaters have just gotten back onto the ice after a very long wait due to COVID restrictions. (Kayla Lomas/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove Skating Club members are officially hitting the ice for their fall season and new skaters are welcome to join in.

Offering CanSkate programming, a nationally recognized program taught by professional coaches, the season is set to run Sept. 14 to Nov. 30.

Sharon Phillips, vice president of the skating club, said COVID-19 has created new challenges for bring

“We have faced uncertainty about if and when our arena would open for us to come back,” Phillips said. “Meeting the requirements of the Skate Canada Return to Play plan and the Township of Langley COVID-19 safety plan has taken some creative problem solving.”

One of their biggest challenges, Phillips noted, is trying to keep fees down while only allowing small numbers of skaters on the ice.

”We want to keep skating affordable for Aldergrove families,” Phillip explained.

For the fall CanSkate session, the club will have only 12 skaters and two coaches on the ice.

“Coaches will be reminding skaters about the physical distancing rules in the arena. Our coaches will be wearing masks and gloves and disinfecting all equipment between sessions,” Phillips noted.

Canskate is open to all ages.

At this time – for safety reasons – Phillips pointed out that Skate Canada requires that skaters must be working on Stage 2 or higher, meaning that they are able to stand up and skate independently.

“We hope to welcome back beginners later in the season,” she said.

Phillips said CanSkate provides kids with the best foundation for figure skating, hockey, speed skating and ringette.

“It introduces a healthy, lifelong activity- skating and it promotes fun, fitness and participation,” she said.

All classes take place at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, 27032 Fraser Highway, on Mondays, 5:15 to 5:45 p.m., Tuesdays, 4:45 to 5:15 p.m., and Thursday’s 5 to 5:30 p.m.

The pools and hot tub at the community centre only just re-opened to swimmers in late August after a five-month closure.

The skating arena officially reopened to the public on Sept. 8 for user group rentals.

People can sign up and find out more details at www.aldergroveskatingclub.com.

