Langley Thunder defeat the Burnaby Lakers in their final game of the season Wednesday at Langley Events Centre, securing fifth spot in the standings. (Garrett James/Langley Events Centre)

Season wraps with Langley Thunder rumbling to victory over Burnaby

The final score was 11-9 Wednesday, in the senior A team’s final game of the year.

Langley Thunder wrapped up its 2018 Western Lacrosse Association season the same way they began it: with a victory over the visiting Burnaby Lakers.

Langley’s senior A lacrosse team never trailed on Wednesday night at Langley Events Centre, defeating the Lakers 11-9 to clinch fifth place in the WLA standings.

The victory allowed the Thunder to finish the season with a 7-10-1 record.

Burnaby, which still has one game to play, sits at 6-10-1 as both teams will watch next month’s WLA playoffs from the sidelines.

In Wednesday’s contest, Connor Robinson led the way with three goals and an assist while Johnny Pearson and Cole Shafer both had a goal and three helpers,

Langley jumped out to a 3-1 lead and the teams went to the locker room tied at three following the first period.

And after neither team scored for the first eight minutes of the middle frame, the Thunder would score four times before the period ended to lead 7-5 after 40 minutes.

The Lakers would pull within a goal in the third before Langley’s power play put the game out of reach.

The Thunder finished 4-for-5 with the man advantage while Burnaby was 3-for-8.

Eli Salama, Reece Callies, Tyler Pace, James Rahe, Tanner Rennich, and J.P. Kealey had goal apiece to round out Langley’s scoring.

In goal, Torin Van Rheenen made 24 saves on 30 shots over the final 40 minutes while Jake Sundar stopped 12 of 15 shots in the first period.

Dane Stevens led Burnaby with four goals and six points while Scott Jones had three goals and four points. The Lakers finish up the season on Saturday in Nanaimo.

 

