A flag promoting an NHL team in Seattle flies at the Space Needle. (@NHLtoSeattle/Twitter)

Seattle NHL group says it got over 25,000 deposits for season tickets

Oak View Group said it hit initial goal of 10,000 deposits in 12 minutes

A group looking to bring NHL hockey to Seattle says it has received over 25,000 deposits for season tickets through a ticket drive.

The Los Angeles-based Oak View Group said on Twitter it hit its initial goal of 10,000 deposits in 12 minutes.

Thursday’s ticket drive was another step toward putting another NHL team in the Pacific Northwest after the group led by billionaire David Bonderman and filmmaker Jerry Bruckheimer submitted an expansion application to the league in February.

The expansion fee is expected to be around US$650 million.

Seattle City Council approved a memorandum of understanding in December with Oak View Group to privately finance a roughly US$600 million remodel the city’s to aging KeyArena that would nearly double its square footage.

The facility housed the NBA’s SuperSonics until they relocated to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder.

Oak View Group has been focused on acquiring an NHL franchise and turning KeyArena into a world-class hockey and concert facility with the potential of hosting an NBA team in the future. It has said it could have the building ready by October 2020 if environmental approvals are obtained and demolition can start in October 2018.

— With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

Young Lightning going to B.C's
WHL Rookie of the Month Bowen Byram, 16, a Giant on Vancouver's blue-line

