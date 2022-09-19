Cole Barron (centre), seen here in an August game, led the way against the VI Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 17, with six solo tackles en route to a 19-14 road trip victory. (Rams Facebook)

Second road trip win for Langley Rams as they down VI raiders

Linebacker Cole Barron led the way with six solo tackles

Langley Rams won a 19-14 victory against the VI Raiders on their second game of a three-game road trip on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Down 7-5 at the half, the Rams came back to beat the Raiders, outscoring them 14-7 in the second half.

They would do most of their damage on the ground, chewing up 250 yards.

Kairo Hassan gathered 88 yards on four carries and Derek Best added 86 yards on 14 carries.

Linebacker Cole Barron lined up in the Rams jumbo package and punched the ball into the endzone from a yard out.

Quarterback Trey Jones completed 10 passes for 146 yards and found Best for a touchdown out of the backfield.

READ ALSO: A road trip win for Langley Rams

Defensively, Barron led the way with six solo tackles while his team collected five sacks and forced four turnovers, all of them were on downs.

The Raiders offence was held to 191 total yards but did manage a couple of scores.

Quarterback Ben Chomolok threw a 10-yard touchdown strike to Maren Bradbrook and also ran in a touchdown to account for the scoring.

It was the second time this season the two teams have battled, but this time they were on the island after the Rams dominated on their homefield McLeod Stadium on Aug. 27th in a 24-13 victory.

Next Saturday, Sept. 24, the Rams (4-4) visit the Okanagan Sun (7-0) at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Rams edged out of first Cascade Cup by Valley Huskers

