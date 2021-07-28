Second round of government grants helps six Langley-based sports organizations cope with COVID impact

Langley-based Fraser Valley Ringette Association is one of six local sports groups to benefit from provincial grants announcement. (Langley Advance Times file)

Six Langley-based sports organizations are among 86 Lower Mainland sport organizations that will get funding to help them recover from the pandemic and prepare for a safe return to play.

The Fraser Valley Diving Society, Fraser Valley Ringette Association, Langley Baseball Association, Langley Fastball Association, Langley Gymnastics Foundation and Langley Mustangs Track Club will receive grants of up to $7,500 from the Local Sport Relief Fund.

Money can be used to assist with expenses such as insurance, administrative costs, rent, storage costs, and equipment essential to providing sports programs.

Melanie Mark, minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, made the announcement on Friday, July 23.

“Volunteers have done an amazing job adapting to the pandemic,” Mark said. “Our government is proud to support these community-based sport organizations as they work to get people back in the game.”

A government estimate calculates there are more than 4,100 local sports organizations in B.C., many of which have faced financial challenges due to the absence of registration fees, event revenues and sponsorships because of the COVID-19 limits on gatherings for public safety.

This is the second allocation of funds for local sport organizations thanks to additional financial support provided by the Government of Canada.

In this round, the province is disbursing more than $1 million in grants to 214 organizations throughout B.C.

In January 2021, the provincial government provided $1.5 million to 288 local sport organizations during the first funding allocation.

Grants awarded in both rounds prioritized organizations serving under-represented populations, including girls and women, persons with disabilities, underprivileged youth, racially diverse and LGBTQI2S communities.

Andrea Laycock, executive director, Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association, was grateful for the support.

“We are working hard to ensure we can provide a great recreational option and experience for youth in our community,” Laycock commented.“This funding will help us meet costs as we kick start our programming and aim for this goal.”

