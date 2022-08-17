Uma O’Neill and Clockwise of Greenhill Z are among 53 riders and 85 horses competing in the second week of international competition at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley. (tbird/Quinn Saunders)

Second week of international riding underway at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley

85 horses and 53 riders to compete

The second of three consecutive weeks of international competition at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park kicked off Tuesday.

Ahead of a busy September in Canadian show jumping sport, an influx of athletes arrived in Langley for the Summer Fort Classic CSI3* (Concours de Saut International three star competition).

Eighty-five horses were presented at the afternoon’s horse inspection.

They will compete under the guidance of 53 riders representing eight nations.

International competition was to begin Wednesday, Aug. 17 with the CSI3* Happy Welcome 1.40m, and CSI3* George & Dianne Tidball Legacy Welcome 1.45m.

The week’s feature event is the CSI3* ATCO Cup Grand Prix 1.50m, set for Sunday, Aug. 21. at 2 p.m.

After a successful tbird debut at last week’s Summer Fort Welcome, CSI3* Matthew Sampson (GBR) returns with three international mounts.

Sampson won six events last week, including two international features with Ebolensky and Curraghgraigue Obos Flight. Elisa BJX is slated to step up to international competition this week after winning the national standard Maui Jim Grand Prix 1.40m on Sunday.

“Everybody’s so welcoming. The ground’s perfect. The jumps are perfect,” Sampson said. “Nothing is a trouble, and it makes such a difference. It’s so nice.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley’s Kyle King wins $100,000 ONNI Grand Prix at tbird

Langley-based Kyle King won the CSI3* ONNI Grand Prix at the Summer Fort Welcome, and he too will return to the lineup with mounts Enzo, Inferno BF and exciting new mount Chess.

Canadian Vanessa Mannix is the defending champion of the ATCO Cup and will bring forward Valentino d’Elte and Kitting des Hausseurs.

Tickets are on sale now at tbird.ca/tickets.

The week ahead:

Thursday, August 18

• MarBill Hill Farm U25 League 1.35m

• CSI3* tbird Challenge 1.40m

Friday, August 19

• CSI3* tbird 1.35m

• CSI3* Uyradi’s Village Cup 1.50m

Saturday, August 20

• MarBill Hill Farm U25 1.40m

• CSI3* Sandhack Realty Classic 1.35m

• Tidball Legacy Canadian Hunter Derby

• CSI3* Kubota Canada Winning Round 1.45m

Sunday, August 21

• MarBill Hill U25 Grand Prix 1.40m

• CSI3* ATCO Cup Grand Prix 1.50m

READ ALSO: Aldergrove’s Kassidy Keith wins at tbird

