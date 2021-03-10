See young basketball stars in some of their greatest games

Have you ever wondered how dominant Steve Nash was back in his high school days in leading St. Michaels University School to the title? Or wanted to see Ed Somers of the Lambrick Park Lions capture his record-setting sixth BC High School Basketball 2A Championship? Perhaps seeing the largest-ever comeback in the history of the top-tiered tournament when Lord Tweedsmuir battled back from 18 points down in the third quarter for an improbable victory? Or see two of the closest games in the 75-year history of the Tournament, a pair of one-point victories by the St. George’s Saints and Terry Fox Ravens, respectively?

All four of those games are among the dozen championship games across all four tiers streaming for free this week at www.tfsetv.ca for the thousands of hoops-starved fans accustomed to packing Langley Events Centre (LEC) for the annual BC High School Boys Basketball Championships this time of year.

“Obviously we’d prefer to have live basketball at this time of year, but this opportunity to reflect on all the incredible teams and players we’ve had the privilege of hosting over the years is extremely special in itself and a reminder of everything great that will still be coming in the future,” said Tyler Dinwoodie, LEC associate director of event services.

READ ALSO: Langley Events Centre takes a look back at some classic basketball championship games

The festivities got underway on Tuesday, March 9 with the airing of a 75th Anniversary Video chronicling the start of what was originally a four-team invitational high-school basketball tournament into what it has morphed into: a four-tier, 64-team tournament featuring 128 games over four days.

Wednesday, March 10 will feature a pair of games with an all-Vancouver Island clash between Nanaimo District and Oak Bay from 1978 on at 6:00 p.m. and Richmond battling Seaquam (1988) at 8:00 p.m.

West Vancouver and Argyle’s title tilt from 1982 is the 6:00 p.m. game on March 11 and that is followed by St. Michaels University School against Pitt Meadows (1992) at 8:00 p.m.

READ ALSO: Fraser Valley Bandits release 2021 regular season schedule

The March 12 schedule has the 1994 clash between Terry Fox and Richmond at 6:00 p.m. and the 2009 battle between St. George’s School and Vancouver College at 8:00 p.m.

And Classics week wraps up with a full day of action on March 13 as six games are on the menu.

Lambrick Park and St. Michaels University School, the 2A final from 2014 airs at 10:00 a.m. and is followed at 12:00 p.m. by the 2015 3A final featuring Fleetwood Park and Sir Charles Tupper. At 2:00 p.m., the 3A final between Southridge and Steveston-London gets underway before the 2017 1A final featuring BC Christian Academy and Kelowna Christian. The last two games of the day are a pair of 4A finals with the 2019 tilt between Lord Tweedsmuir and Kelowna tipping off at 6:00 p.m. and the 2012 final pitting Terry Fox against Walnut Grove.