A young Steve Nash in his high school days. (photo courtesy of BC Boys Basketball Association)

A young Steve Nash in his high school days. (photo courtesy of BC Boys Basketball Association)

See young basketball stars in some of their greatest games

Langley Events Centre is streaming classic match-ups

Have you ever wondered how dominant Steve Nash was back in his high school days in leading St. Michaels University School to the title? Or wanted to see Ed Somers of the Lambrick Park Lions capture his record-setting sixth BC High School Basketball 2A Championship? Perhaps seeing the largest-ever comeback in the history of the top-tiered tournament when Lord Tweedsmuir battled back from 18 points down in the third quarter for an improbable victory? Or see two of the closest games in the 75-year history of the Tournament, a pair of one-point victories by the St. George’s Saints and Terry Fox Ravens, respectively?

All four of those games are among the dozen championship games across all four tiers streaming for free this week at www.tfsetv.ca for the thousands of hoops-starved fans accustomed to packing Langley Events Centre (LEC) for the annual BC High School Boys Basketball Championships this time of year.

“Obviously we’d prefer to have live basketball at this time of year, but this opportunity to reflect on all the incredible teams and players we’ve had the privilege of hosting over the years is extremely special in itself and a reminder of everything great that will still be coming in the future,” said Tyler Dinwoodie, LEC associate director of event services.

READ ALSO: Langley Events Centre takes a look back at some classic basketball championship games

The festivities got underway on Tuesday, March 9 with the airing of a 75th Anniversary Video chronicling the start of what was originally a four-team invitational high-school basketball tournament into what it has morphed into: a four-tier, 64-team tournament featuring 128 games over four days.

Wednesday, March 10 will feature a pair of games with an all-Vancouver Island clash between Nanaimo District and Oak Bay from 1978 on at 6:00 p.m. and Richmond battling Seaquam (1988) at 8:00 p.m.

West Vancouver and Argyle’s title tilt from 1982 is the 6:00 p.m. game on March 11 and that is followed by St. Michaels University School against Pitt Meadows (1992) at 8:00 p.m.

READ ALSO: Fraser Valley Bandits release 2021 regular season schedule

The March 12 schedule has the 1994 clash between Terry Fox and Richmond at 6:00 p.m. and the 2009 battle between St. George’s School and Vancouver College at 8:00 p.m.

And Classics week wraps up with a full day of action on March 13 as six games are on the menu.

Lambrick Park and St. Michaels University School, the 2A final from 2014 airs at 10:00 a.m. and is followed at 12:00 p.m. by the 2015 3A final featuring Fleetwood Park and Sir Charles Tupper. At 2:00 p.m., the 3A final between Southridge and Steveston-London gets underway before the 2017 1A final featuring BC Christian Academy and Kelowna Christian. The last two games of the day are a pair of 4A finals with the 2019 tilt between Lord Tweedsmuir and Kelowna tipping off at 6:00 p.m. and the 2012 final pitting Terry Fox against Walnut Grove.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley Events Centre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Believe it or not, now could be the best time to learn how to curl
Next story
B.C. bounces back at Brier with decisive win

Just Posted

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Originally, registration for 85 to 89 year olds was expected to open Monday, March 15

Students at Aldergrove Community Secondary School are offering to build buyers a homemade shed. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove Secondary students want to build you a garden shed

Carpentry apprentices are taking orders for gable-style sheds, which will be ready in early June

A young Steve Nash in his high school days. (photo courtesy of BC Boys Basketball Association)
See young basketball stars in some of their greatest games

Langley Events Centre is streaming classic match-ups

Township of Langley firefighters responded to a barn fire at 23326 50th Ave. around 3:54 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Langley Advance Times file)
40 firefighters called to battle Langley barn blaze early Wednesday

One crew member sustained minor injuries and crews had to shuttle water to the rural site

Werner Klann with one of his Mason Bee homes, in Langley City’s Sendall Botanical Gardens (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Why Werner Klann is putting up Mason Bee homes in a Langley City park

One-man campaign to educate the public about ‘super pollinators’ comes to Sendall Gardens

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

(Black Press Media files)
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit

Finance ministry says that 2.3 million people have applied so far

A plane’s fuselage is seen through the canopy of forest at a crash site on Addenbroke Island, B.C. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a decision to continue flying in poor weather led to the float plane crash that killed four people and injured five others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Air Force, 442 Squadron
Pilot’s decision to fly to B.C. fish camp in poor weather led to 4 deaths, says TSB

Report indicates floatplane left Vancouver airport on July 26, 2019 and crashed into Addenbroke Island

Most Read