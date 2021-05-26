Eric Loeppky was the most recent TWU grad among the five Spartans playing in the Volleyball National League in Italy this week. (Spartans/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Eric Loeppky was the most recent TWU grad among the five Spartans playing in the Volleyball National League in Italy this week. (Spartans/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Seven Spartans alum volleyball play in Italy this week

5 men, 2 women who graduated from Langley’s Trinity Western University continue the game they love

Trinity Western University will have five Spartans alumni representing Canada at the Volleyball Nations League this week in Italy.

The Spartans men’s quintet includes Dan Jansen Van Doorn (Class of 2013 from Langley), Eric Loeppky (’20 of Steinbach, Man.), Steve Marshall (’13 of Abbotsford), Ryan Sclater (’17, Port Coquitlam) and Lucas Van Berkel (’14, Edmonton).

Loeppky, who played his first year of professional volleyball this past season in Italy, joins a TWU foursome that helped Canada qualify for Tokyo Olympics at the NORCECA Men’s Tokyo Qualification Tournament in 2020.

Both the men’s and women’s VNL matches are being streamed live by CBC Sports (free of charge in Canada only).

The 2021 VNL started Tuesday for the women and Friday for the men, with the preliminary round completed on June 20 for the women and June 23 for the men. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Carrying on from the successful 2018 and 2019 competitions, 2021 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) continues in the same format of 12 core teams and four challenger teams per gender with each team playing against every other – though in view of the ongoing pandemic all matches of both genders will be played in the Italian city of Rimini.

RELATED – Langley’s TWU Spartans volleyball star Nick Del Bianco inducted into the Canada West Hall Of Fame

Including the five Spartan alums on the men’s side, Canada’s women’s team also features two TWU graduates, with Hilary Howe (’21, Calgary) and Brie King (’19, Langley) also set to represent the Maple Leaf in Rimini.

RELATED: Langley-based Spartans volleyball team sweeps series against Winnipeg

The men’s core teams are Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, Poland, Russia, Serbia and USA. They are complemented by the challenger teams from Australia, Bulgaria and Canada, plus newcomers Slovenia, who won the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Challenger Cup and are replacing Portugal who were relegated that same year, and the Netherlands, who are replacing China.

The men’s team is qualified for Tokyo 2020, based on its early 2020 win of the NORCECA zone tournament. The 2020-21 Olympic roster will be released at a later date.

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@TrinityWesternSpartansLangleySpartansVolleyball

Previous story
Wayne Gretzky steps down from front-office role with Edmonton Oilers
Next story
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

Just Posted

Aldergrove legion branch #265 was ready for outdoor dining when indoor restrictions were lifted. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove restaurants rejoice in return of indoor-dining

‘We are back and we are hiring,’ said Satwinder Deol, owner of Bob’s Bar and Grill

Eric Loeppky was the most recent TWU grad among the five Spartans playing in the Volleyball National League in Italy this week. (Spartans/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Seven Spartans alum volleyball play in Italy this week

5 men, 2 women who graduated from Langley’s Trinity Western University continue the game they love

The Langley School District, with its head office in Murrayville, will have a virtual budget open house this year. People can submit their questions and suggestions online Wednesday, May 26 until May 31. (Langley Advance Times file)
Have a say in Langley School District budget for upcoming year

Public input is accepted until the end of May.

Long-time Langley realtor and associate broker Deanna Horn offers tips in today’s multiple-offer housing market. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Being prepared is key in Langley’s multi-offer market

Long-time realtor gives some tips to potential homebuyers in today’s climate

Karen Long dines at Helms Mobile Kitchen at the Aldergrove legion. (Special to The Star)
PHOTOS: Karen Long shops local around Aldergrove

Aldergrove Business Association has proposed a challenge of shopping local until June 15

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press file photo)
RCMP seek leads after campers allegedly threatened at Harrison campsite

Anyone with information should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Most Read