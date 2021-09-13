Shortage of players forces Vancouver Giants to cancel preseason game

A combination of training camp injuries and NHL tryouts forced the Vancouver Giants to cancel a Sept. 15 preseason game against Kelowna due to a lack of players. (file)

A shortage of Vancouver Giants players has forced the team, to call off a planned preseason game against the Kelowna Rockets.

Monday, the Langley-based Giants, in conjunction with the Rockets and the Western Hockey League (WHL), announced their preseason game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15th at the Ladner Leisure Centre has been cancelled.

Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said a “combination of players currently attending NHL training camps, and the number of recent injuries sustained during [our] training camp have made it so that the Vancouver Giants are unable to ice a reasonably sized roster. The safety of our players remains our top priority.”

The Vancouver Giants are still scheduled to take the ice for two future preseason games:

Wednesday, Sept. 22 against Kamloops (7 p.m. at Ladner Leisure Centre)

Friday, Sept. 24 versus Prince George (7 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena, Maple Ridge)

