Despite being sick, Tyler Tardi was on the ice Tuesday in Quebec, fighting to retain his team’s national junior title. (Curling Canada/Shawinigan Host Committee)

Sick, or not, Langley’s Tyler Tardi wouldn’t miss national competition

A Langley-based junior curling team is defending the national title, despite an ailing skip.

Early Tuesday morning, Team B.C. men’s coach Paul Tardi was preparing three-quarters of his defending national championship team to play a game at the 2018 New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships without their skip (and his son), Tyler Tardi.

Tyler had woken up feeling ill “we’ll spare you the gory details,” Dad said. But, suffice it to say there was plenty of reason for him to simply spend the day in bed, recovering.

But at the last minute, in walked Tyler.

And seven hours later, he was walking (barely) off the ice, having skipped his team made up of vice-skip Sterling Middleton, second and older brother Jordan Tardi, and lead Zac Curtis.

They secured a pair of victories, including a stolen 5-4 win over previously unbeaten Manitoba’s JT Ryan at the Aréna de Grand-Mère in Shawingigan, Que. that clinched first place in men’s pool A in the preliminary round.

“It hit me like a train this morning,” said Tyler, 19, who won gold a year ago in Victoria with Middleton of Burnaby and his brother (from Cloverdale); Curtis (of Coquitlam) replaced Langley’s aged-out Nicholas Meister.

“You never want to sit out, especially at an event like this; it’s only once a year. You have to pull through, even as hard as it is sometimes,” he said.

After a 5-3 win over New Brunswick’s Liam Marin in the morning draw, the game against Manitoba (5-1; Winnipeg) was another tight affair, with the Langley-based team not nailing it down until stealing a point in the 10th when Ryan was heavy with his draw to the full four-foot.

“I have to give it up to my cousin (Manitoba vice-skip Jacques Gauthier),” said Tardi, whose team improved to 5-1.

“Those guys made a lot of shots against us, kept us on our toes the whole game, and JT unfortunately missed his last one, which is very uncharacteristic of him. We got lucky with that one, but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

The reigning champs have been pushed hard in the early going in Shawinigan – not necessarily a bad thing, said their coach, Paul.

“Of course, we’re trying to play it one game at a time; there are terrific teams in this pool, great teams all around, so every game has been really tough and tight,” he said. “It’s probably good for us to be in those kinds of games and just play it close.”

Tyler was eager to leave the rink and go to bed back at the hotel for some recovery time; needless to say, he won’t be visiting the players’ lounge at the hotel, said his dad.

“Oh, no,” Paul said with a laugh. “I’m trying to stay away from him myself.”

The winning teams Sunday will represent Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championships, March 3-10 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Team Tardi is hoping it will be them. Last year they represented Canada at the world junior championships in South Korea.

.

Neighbour off to Leduc

A team of champions snatched up the gold during the BC Wheelchair Curling Championships held in Langley this past weekend.

Richmond’s Darryl Neighbour and his rink took the title and earned a spot at the Canadian championships in Alberta at the end of March

The victory came Sunday at the Langley Curling Centre, where silver went to Quesnel-based Team Duddy and bronze was presented to Langley’s Sticks ‘n’ Stones.

Neighbour, who won a gold medal alongside Jim Armstrong at the Vancouver 2010 Paralympics, was joined by Gary Cormack at second. Cormack, from Surrey, was a 2011, 2013, and 2015 BC champion and 2010 national champion. Third Bob MacDonald and lead Janice Ing – who both hail from Vancouver – were on last year’s B.C. championship team.

WATCH: Langley team plays two games Saturday in quest for BC title

.

In a new U16 matchup

Meanwhile, Langley curler Ashley Mallett has earned herself one of 16 spots in the BC Winter Games coming up next month in Kamloops.

The U16 player and skip from Langley will be accompanied by her coach and mother Marla. They’re representing the Fraser Valley Zone 3, along with third Kaelen Coles-Lyster, second Naomi Britz, lead Mackenzie Duffill, and fifth Jensen Recksiedler.

 

Team BC, including Zac Curtis and Jordan Tardi, are fighting to win the national junior curling championships in Quebec this week. (Curling Canada/Shawinigan Host Committee)

Third Bob MacDonald prepared to set the broom for his skip, Darryl Neighbour. His team won the wheelchair curling provincials in Langley on Sunday. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Previous story
Langley’s pro lacrosse team earns first victory of season in overtime

Just Posted

Firefighters come to the rescue of Langley stroke survivors

Hope After Stroke receives major infusion after Cruise-In donation falls short of expectation.

Garage sale brings out some unusual characters such as Langley’s Holly Zonneveld

A gaggle of comedic individuals unite in Surrey Little Theatre’s latest production.

Sick, or not, Langley’s Tyler Tardi wouldn’t miss national competition

A Langley-based junior curling team is defending the national title, despite an ailing skip.

Cloverdale banker shares his love of swing dancing

Cloverdale’s Phillip Kunz shows dancing newcomers how to get into the swing of things

Woman charged in Abbotsford mall stabbing served time for 2001 killing

Victim in Edmonton killing was stabbed eight times with kitchen knife

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

Body discovered in burnt out car near Trail

Police report a body was found in the burnt out trunk of a 1999 Honda Civic

VIDEO: B.C. Lions sign defensive back T.J. Lee to contract for upcoming season

The four-year veteran had a team-high four interceptions and 49 tackles last season with B.C.

How an immigrant to Canada helped Donald Trump prove his mental health

Test that cleared Trump was developed by doctor associated with McGill and Sherbrooke universities

Premier touches on multiple topics ahead of Asia trade trip

Housing and childcare are expected to be the focus of the BC NDP’s first budget in February.

UPDATE: Friends mourn boy, 15, killed in Vancouver shooting

John Horgan: ‘No stone is to be left unturned until we find the perpetrator of this heinous crime’

VIDEO: Explorers uncover Canada’s deepest cave in Fernie

The cave, named Bisaro Anima, was confirmed to have broken the record on New Year’s Day

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Ex-BC Liberal staffer focused on ‘favourable’ ethnic communities in scandal: lawyer

Former communications director Brian Bonney’s sentencing hearing for breach of trust is underway

Most Read