Silver for FV Rush

Langley-based Fraser Valley Rush have taken silver at the Esso Cup U18 national championships. (FV Rush Facebook)

It all came down to the last few seconds.

Langley-based Fraser Valley Rush had tied with Ontario’s Stoney Creek Sabres 4-4 in the gold medal game of the 2023 Esso Cup in Prince Albert on Saturday, April 29, when Sabres player Madison Burr scored the game-winning goal, getting past Rush netminder Rebecca Noble with 1:20 remaining in the third period.

It was a frustrating end to a season that saw FV Rush win the 2023 BCEHL championship and 2023 regional championship on the way to the U18 national club championships.

Leah Barnard opened the scoring for Fraser Valley on the power play just over three minutes into the game before Maren Capannelli evened the score early in the second period. Fraser Valley took a 3-1 lead late in the middle frame after Jade Lore and Aynsley D’Ottavio beat Stoney Creek goaltender Tara Bach.

The Sabres responded early in the third, with Ashlyn Carter pulling Stoney Creek within one just 1:36 into the period.

Burr and Peyton Anzivino each scored to take the lead just past the midway point of the final period.

Fraser Valley retook the lead off the stick of Hannah Dods 47 seconds later, before Burr’s individual effort sealed the game and maintained Stoney Creek’s unblemished record.

It would be the second Esso silver for the Rush in as many years.

