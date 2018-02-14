Silver lining for Thunder U15

Langley girls field lacrosse team comes up just short in provincial final

It wasn’t the outcome they wanted, but it was still a remarkable achievement.

The Langley Thunder U15 girls tier 2 field lacrosse team finished off their season with a silver medal performance.

The team was competing over the weekend at Willoughby Community Park as Langley hosted the U12 and U15 provincial championships, as well as a U8 jamboree.

Langley also won silver in the tier 2 U12 division.

“It wasn’t quite the outcome they wanted, but the girls left the field with big smiles on their faces,” said U15 coach Savanna Smith.

In Monday’s championship final, Langley was down by five goals before cutting the lead down to two before ultimately falling 11-9 to Mission. The Thunder also had one goal waved off.

Mission also handed Langley an 11-7 loss during round-robin play as the Thunder won their four other games by combined scores of 46-28.

With the majority of her roster new to the U15 level, Smith said her team showed great development over the course of the season.

“The progression from the beginning of the season to the end was tremendous,” she said. “You could see in how the girls were playing, their skills — individually and as a team — developed throughout the season.”



sports@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter