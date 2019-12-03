Singing with Santa at the good old hockey game

Vancouver Giants launch new holiday tradition in Langley: a singalong with St. Nick and a toy drive

Santa will be leading a singalong at the Langley events Centre on Friday, Dec. 6, when the Giants play the Spokane Chiefs. (Vancouver Giants image)

Vancouver Giants fans will have a chance to sing with Santa and donate toys to the Langley Christmas Bureau during a game against the Spokane Cheifs at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) this Friday, Dec. 6.

It will be the first singalong and the first toy drive for the team, Giants senior vice president Dale Saip said.

“Unbeknownst to many, Santa’s got a great set of pipes,” Saip told the Langley Advance Times.

“It’s something that we’re going to have some fun with.”

Saip said the jolly old elf will be moving around the LEC arena during the game against Spokane, inviting the crowd to sing along during breaks in the action.

All fans are encouraged to bring new toys to donate to local children in need as part of the Wawanesa Toy Drive, part of a cross-Canada initiative by Wawanesa, local charities, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and independent insurance brokers to host holiday toy drives across Canada.

“That’s a first for us as well,” Saip observed.

As a special thank you to toy donors, Wawanesa and the CHL will enter all toy donors into a Grand Prize draw for a trip for two to Kelowna for this year’s Memorial Cup Presented by Kia, including a flight for two and acommodation at a hotel.

If someone is unable to bring a toy to the game, Wawanesa has partnered with local insurance brokers to provide people with toy drive drop-off locations.

There are four in Langley and Aldergrove: Cascade Insurance at C5 – 20202 66th Ave., InsureBC Langely Insurance Services at C107-20159 88th Ave, InsureBC Willowbrook Insurance Services at 107-6153 200th St, and the Sabil Insurance Agency at 800-26310 Fraser Hwy in Aldergrove.

Friday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m.



