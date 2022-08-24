Single game tickets for the Abbotsford Canucks go on sale starting on Wednesday (Aug. 31). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Single game tickets for Abbotsford Canucks available starting Aug. 31

Prices start at $24.50, team also offering commemorative four-game package

The Abbotsford Canucks have announced that single game tickets for the first half of the regular season go on sale starting on Wednesday (Aug. 31).

Tickets start at $24.50 and both season ticket members and flex pack holders will receive access to an advance presale on Monday (Aug. 29) with the opportunity to purchase single game tickets for the full season.

“We look forward to welcoming our fans back to the Abbotsford Centre,” stated Abbotsford Canucks COO, Rob Mullowney in a press release. “This almost feels like our inaugural season 2.0, this time at full capacity.”

The team also announced the availability to purchase a limited edition commemorative package to the four marquee games in the first half – home opener (Oct. 28 vs. San Diego Gulls), Diwali night (Oct. 29 vs. San Diego Gulls), country night (Nov. 12 vs. Henderson Silver Knights) and the teddy bear toss (Dec. 3 vs. Laval Rocket).

This $199 exclusive package includes a limited-edition gift per ticket, which will be made available for pickup on game day at the Abbotsford Centre.

The $24.50 price point is actually 50 cents cheaper than the 2021-22 season, when single game tickets started at $25.

RELATED: John Murray named new strength and conditioning coach for Abbotsford Canucks

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

