Former Walnut Grove Gators and sisters Jessica (L) and Sophia Wisotzki (R) will be playing together again, SFU announced on Friday, Nov. 13. (file)

Sisters reunited: Walnut Grove Gator Sophia Wisotzki to play for SFU with sibling

Letter of intent signing announced by university

Former Walnut Grove Gator star Sophia Wisotzki will be playing basketball with her sister Jessica again, this time on the Simon Fraser University (SFU) team.

Wisotzki signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday, No. 13 women’s basketball head coach Bruce Langford announced today.

The 5’10” Wisotzki is a sharp-shooting guard and lock-down defender from the BC Quad A No. 2 ranked Walnut Grove Gators and her club team VK Basketball.

She is a two-time winner of the Most Outstanding Defensive Player award at the BC Provincial Championships, claiming the honour as a grade 9 and grade 10 student.

Walnut Grove placed fourth at the 2020 provincial championships and Wisotzki was a second team all-star.

At the 2019 BC Provincial 3A Championships, Sophia was a second team all-star and Most Outstanding Defensive Player while Jessica was first team all-star. Walnut Grove lost in the championship final.

“Sophia has an upbeat personality and she is a good teammate,” said Langford. “She has a very good work ethic and commitment to getting better.”

“Sophia’s athleticism fits nicely into our goals of being more aggressive on the defensive side of the ball,” he added. “She is quick and one of the best on the ball defenders in high school. She is able to play an aggressive full court style.”

During her grade 11 season, Wisotzki averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the field (112 for 240), 38 percent on threes (87 for 232) and 84% from the line. In grade 10, Wisotzki averaged 16.6 ppg, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds. She shot 53 percent (93 for 174) from the field and 42 percent (112 for 264) from beyond the arc.

READ ALSO: Walnut Grove wins Timberwolves Classic

“Offensively she has versatility,” added Langford. “She has played the point and been a good team leader pushing the break with good vision and an ability to share the ball. Conversely, she can shoot the three very well and go by people to create scoring for herself.”

“I like the academic programs at SFU, the team’s style of play, and that the school is an NCAA program in Canada,” said Wisotzki, a honour roll student who plans to study the sciences at SFU.

READ ALSO: Langley teams make finals of B.C. Secondary School Girls AAA Basketball Championships

Sophia joins her sister, Jessica, who she will get to play with for three overlapping years at SFU because of the disruption caused by COVID-19 and the global pandemic.

Jessica Wisotzki completed her freshman season in 2019-20 where she averaged 4.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2% from the field in 13 minutes per game.

