Sizzling second round 68 helps Baek rally for victory

Trailing by four strokes after 18 holes, Langley’s Chaewon Baek came roaring back to fire a second-round 68 to win the U15 girls division over the weekend.
Baek was competing at the MJT Lindsay Kenney Classic held at Pagoda Ridge Golf Course on May 5 and 6.
The 14-year-old shot a 73 on Saturday and was four back of top spot before she fired a four-under par 68 to win by one stroke over Richmond’s Tina Jiang.
She cited her familiarity with the course — this was the third straight playing the tournament at Pagoda Ridge — as a factor in her comeback victory.
Baek’s victory also short-listed her for the a spot in the field for the junior world golf championship this summer.
More than 90 golfers in seven different age groups teed off at the two-day event.
